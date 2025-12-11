Throwback Thursday: Tulane Topples NC State in 73-62 Victory

On December 22nd, 1999, the Green Wave sized up the Wolf Pack of NC State in the brand-new New Orleans arena (now the Smoothie King Center).

Rolling Back to Victory

TU would pull ahead of TU early with a 36-32 lead at half-time. The Wolf Pack's own Damien Wilkins would lead their charge with 15-points.

Despite Wilkins' best efforts, senior guard, Dylan Osean would lead the charge for the Wave, as he scored 22-points during the win. Following him would be center Morris Jordan, who would finish the game with 16-points.

Tulane would go on a 10-0 run however, leaving the Wolf Pack in the rising tide, washing them away in what would be a 73-62 win for the Wave.

A Disappointing Rematch

Tulane would finish their season with 20-wins in 31-games, earning a spot in their Conference USA tournament and a bid in the National Invitation Tournament.

They would win the first game of the conference tournament, but would lose to St. Louis University in the second round, 64-46.

In the first round of the NIT, the Green Wave would once again see the NC State Wolf Pack. However, the tides wouldn't turn in the Wave's favor this time, as the Wolf Pack would seize the moment, beating Tulane 64-60 in the first round of the tournament.