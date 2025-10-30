Tulane Green Wave On SI

Throwback Thursday: Tulane Tramples over Georgia Tech en route to Perfect Season

In a historic 1929 season, the Green Wave faced off against the Yellowjackets on their home turf in New Orleans. The Green Wave would be seeking their first victory over the Yellowjackets since they first met in 1916.

Colin Cummings

Tulane Wayback Machine
Tulane Wayback Machine / Canva AI Generated

On October 26, 1929, the Tulane Green Wave fought the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets for their sixth overall meeting since the two began playing each other in 1916.

No Play-by-Play, but Plenty of History

While there isn't a heavily detailed play-by-play breakdown like there is with modern football games, there is plenty of storied history to be uncovered for not just this game, but the season as a whole.

The Green Wave would fight tooth and nail against the Yellowjackets, edging out their opponents in a 20-14 victory, improving their record to 5-0 on the season. The Green Wave wouldn't stop winning there though, finishing the season with a perfect 9-0 record along with a 6-0 conference record.

Drowning the Competition

Tulane would face off against plenty of recognizable names in today's game like LSU, Mississippi State, University of Georgia, Texas A&M, and Auburn. But the Green Wave would wash over the gauntlet with ease, outscoring their opponents 279-45 across their nine games, while recording five shutouts to go along with it.

This historic season would mark the third time in Tulane's history they finished undefeated, with the first coming in the year 1900 and their second in 1925. They would round off this stretch with an emphatic win over LSU, 21-0.

A Disappointing, but Promising Conclusion

With the Green Wave’s perfect season done, they then received an invite to play in the Rose Bowl. However, Tulane would decline the invite and would not participate in the Rose Bowl.

The Green Wave wouldn’t see the Rose Bowl again until two years later in 1931, where they would play against the USC Trojans.

Information courtesy of Wikipedia and Tulane Athletics.

COLIN CUMMINGS

Colin has been following football for over a decade. Growing up supporting LSU naturally led him to be a massive Saints fan. He is a regular guest on the Ball Don’t Lie podcast on WBOK-AM in New Orleans as well as Apple Podcasts, where they discuss the NFL, College Football, and the NBA.

