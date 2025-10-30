Throwback Thursday: Tulane Tramples over Georgia Tech en route to Perfect Season
On October 26, 1929, the Tulane Green Wave fought the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets for their sixth overall meeting since the two began playing each other in 1916.
No Play-by-Play, but Plenty of History
While there isn't a heavily detailed play-by-play breakdown like there is with modern football games, there is plenty of storied history to be uncovered for not just this game, but the season as a whole.
The Green Wave would fight tooth and nail against the Yellowjackets, edging out their opponents in a 20-14 victory, improving their record to 5-0 on the season. The Green Wave wouldn't stop winning there though, finishing the season with a perfect 9-0 record along with a 6-0 conference record.
Drowning the Competition
Tulane would face off against plenty of recognizable names in today's game like LSU, Mississippi State, University of Georgia, Texas A&M, and Auburn. But the Green Wave would wash over the gauntlet with ease, outscoring their opponents 279-45 across their nine games, while recording five shutouts to go along with it.
This historic season would mark the third time in Tulane's history they finished undefeated, with the first coming in the year 1900 and their second in 1925. They would round off this stretch with an emphatic win over LSU, 21-0.
A Disappointing, but Promising Conclusion
With the Green Wave’s perfect season done, they then received an invite to play in the Rose Bowl. However, Tulane would decline the invite and would not participate in the Rose Bowl.
The Green Wave wouldn’t see the Rose Bowl again until two years later in 1931, where they would play against the USC Trojans.
Information courtesy of Wikipedia and Tulane Athletics.