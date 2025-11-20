Throwback Thursday: Tulane Washes over Houston En Route to Undefeated Season
On November 21st, 1998, Tulane would face off against Houston in Tulane Stadium in what would be an ugly game for the Cougars.
The Wave Unbeaten
The Green Wave would trample all over the Cats, winning 48-20 in what would be their fourth undefeated season in program history.
What was most impressive was the Wave's unrelenting offense. The Wave averaged 45 points a game across all 12 of their games. The lowest amount of points they would score was 21-points against University of Southern Mississippi.
The Wave were so dominant that year, only one team was able to get within one score of them. The Louisville Cardinals came close in a 28-22 victory for the wave. Besides that, no other team could get within 8 points of the Wave, proving the dominance Tulane showed.
A Liberating Wave
After leading a perfect 11-0 season and winning Conference USA, Tulane would be invited to the Liberty Bowl to face BYU.
BYU finished their season at 9-3, but would fall short to Air Force 20-13 in the conference championship game. The Cougars had a quality win over 14th ranked Arizona State in week two, winning in a convincing 26-6 showing. They would fall however to ninth ranked Washington the following week; they would finish the rest of the season 8-1, earning their bid to the Liberty Bowl.
