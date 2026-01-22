Throwback Thursday: Tulane Women's Basketball Clean Up Houston

On January 21st, 2000, the Green Wave Women's Basketball Team would travel for their third straight away game, coming off of two losses despite starting 14-0. Tulane was hoping to bounce back after a close three-point loss to Louisville just five days prior.

A Record Breaking Night

The Wave would travel to Houston in what would be a 92-74 win. Tulane started the season strong, winning 14 straight and beating their opponents by an average of 17.7-points. This includes a game in which they scored 104 points against West Virginia.

After dropping two games against Cincinnati and Louisville, the Wave found a record breaking night in a win against the Cougars. What records you say?

Tulane guard Grace Daley not only led the Wave in scoring with 25, but she also broke the conference record at the time in career steals at 253 and career free throws at 499. Daley would average 21.6-points per game and 2.3 steals during her senior year, making the AP Women’s All-American Third Team that year. The Tulane legend would go on to be drafted fifth overall by the Minnesota Lynx during the 2000 WNBA Draft.

Maybe Next Year…

The Wave finished the year with a 27-5 record, tying their best record in school history, and Tulane wouldn’t find that level of success again in women’s basketball. They finished 21st in the AP poll rankings, earning a bid to the NCAA tournament.

TU would win a close one against Vermont in the first round, 65-60. The notable season would end in the next round, however. Tulane would meet their match against Texas Tech, as they would fall 76-59 in the second round of the tournament.

The Wave would see continued success during the regular season in following campaigns, but the Wave would ultimately fall short of their title hopes.