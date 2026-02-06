Throwback Thursday: Women's Basketball Handle Louisville in Conference Matchup

On February 5th, 1995, the Tulane women's basketball team would encounter Louisville in a late regular season conference bout. TU sat at 16-8 heading into this game, fresh off a loss to Virginia Commonwealth just two days prior.

Sweet Revenge

The Wave had already played the Cardinals just a month before this game. Louisville handled business in that game, winning 74-56 on January 15th. The Wave put that chip on their shoulder heading into the game, and they managed to prove themselves worthy.

The Wave would bounce back from the previous loss, washing the Cardinals 79-69 to improve to 17-8 on the season and 6-2 in conference play.

A Season for the History Books

Tulane would finish the season at a solid 5-2 following the win to Louisville. The Wave finished 19-9, breaking the program record for most wins in a season which was set just a year prior at 17.

The solid finish to the season would earn the Wave their first ever bid to the NCAA tournament as the 15th seed that spring. However, they would face Texas Tech in the first round and fall 87-72.

This season also marked the beginning of Head Coach Lisa Stockton's legendary career with Tulane. The season birthed a nine-year streak of making the NCAA tournament.