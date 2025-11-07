Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tonight's Tulane-Memphis Game Should be Perfect, Weatherwise

Not much of a chance of rain in Memphis tonight, humidity will be high, but temps comfortable.

Doug Joubert

Tulane Gametime Weather
Tulane Gametime Weather / AI Generated by Canva

Tonight, Tulane football is in Memphis, Tennessee, to take on the 22nd ranked Tigers in a prime time game. Kickoff set for 8:00 p.m. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN. There is a change in which radio station in New Orleans will be broadcasting that game. Instead of the usual home for Tulane football, Cumulus Broadcasting is moving this game, and this game only, to one of their other stations, Alt 92.3 FM.

According to The Weather Channel, it should be a pretty nice evening in Liberty Bowl stadium. We are expecting gametime temperatures to be around the 64-degree mark with a slight, 10% chance of showers and light winds out of the West to West North West. Humidity will be high, between 95% and 97% during the contest as an approaching cold front makes its way toward Memphis. Even though the humidity will be high, the feels like gametime temps will be where the real temps will be, between 64 and 62-degrees.

Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. tonight on ESPN.

