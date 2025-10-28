Tonight, Tulane Men's Basketball Plays Centenary in an Exhibition Game
Tonight (Tuesday), the Tulane men's basketball team makes its unofficial debut as the Green Wave take on the Centenary Gents at Fogelman Arena. Game time set for 6:30 p.m.
The Wave's redshirt junior Rowan Brumbaugh was selected as the Preseason Player of the Year in the American Conference as the Green Wave was voted to place third in the league 2025-26 coaches' poll, the conference office released two weeks ago.
Brumbaugh was named the Preseason Player of the Year and a unanimous selection to the Preseason All-Conference First Team after helping lead Tulane to 19-15 record including 12-6 in the league. He returns for his second season with the Green Wave as the highest scoring returner in the American after averaging 15.53 points per game in 2024-25. Brumbaugh also enters his second year in the conference as the leading returner in assists after averaging 4.8 per game.
The Georgetown transfer recorded 31 games scoring in double figures during his first season in Uptown including nine 20-point performances and a pair of double-doubles. He tallied 17 games with at least five assists and another nine games with at least three steals as well.
Senior guard Asher Woods also garnered preseason honors from the league as he was named to the Preseason All-Conference Second Team. Woods finished the 2024-25 campaign third in scoring for the Wave averaging 11.5 points per game.
The senior guard posted 20 games with double figures in scoring for the Green Wave last season including four performances with at least 20 points. He also paced Tulane from the charity stripe connecting at an 85.4 percent clip from the free throw line which ranked fourth in the conference.
Tulane was voted to place third in the American Preseason Coaches' Poll after finishing fourth in the league a season ago. The Green Wave returns seven players from last year's squad including Brumbaugh and Woods. Other key returners who saw the court for the Wave last season include senior Percy Daniels, redshirt sophomore Tyler Ringgold, and sophomore KJ Greene.
Centenary ended last season at 6-19 for the year, 4-12 in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference. The Gents were picked 9th in the SCAC in preseason voting by the coaches of the league. Centenary has a new head basketball coach after nine years of Chris Dorsey leading the program. J.A. Anglin was named to the post in July. Anglin was a successful junior college coach before crossing the Red River into Shreveport. He won 67-games in five seasons at Bossier Parish Community College.
Game time in Fogelman is set for 6:30 tonight (Tuesday).
