Top 25 Polls Are Starting to Like the Green Wave
The Tulane Green Wave sees their polling improve in this week's Top-25 Polls.
Associated Press Top-25 Finally Seeing Green
For the first time this season, the Tulane Green Wave has received votes from the media voting in the AP Top-25 poll. Though not enough to get in to the 25th slot, the Wave garnered 37 this week.
The Top-5 had some shuffling just like the USA Today voting. Ohio State stays at the top slot, but Indiana climbs a notch to #2, Texas A&M up a spot to #3, Alabama bumps up two to #4, and Georgia makes the biggest leap to #5, climbing four slots.
Amongst American Conference teams, South Florida moves up a spot to #18, but that's it. Tulane got those 37 votes, making it the 2nd team getting some recognition from the AP voters. Navy received 28 votes.
USA Today Coaches Poll
The Top-5 saw some shuffling in the USA Today Coaches Poll after Miami and Ole Miss losses. Ohio State remains #1, while Indiana moves up a notch to the #2 slot, and Texas A&M follows suit, also moving up a spot to #3. Alabama is #4, Georgia rounds out the top positions at #5.
Besides South Florida, the American Conference is not feeling much of the love from the coaches. The Bulls jumped into the poll at #23 last week, then moved up three spots to the #19 position. Memphis, after their upset loss to UAB, dropped completely out of the Top-25, after garnering the #20 slot last week.
This week, Navy gets the next most votes among American Conference schools, receiving 59 ballot mentions from the coaches. It would take quite a jump for the Midshipmen to get into the Top-25. The 25th slot, Arizona State, got 144 points. For AAC schools, Tulane is next with 45, then North Texas with four, and Memphis with three. Green Wave coach Jon Sumrall is on the voting council.