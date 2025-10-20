Tulane Green Wave On SI

Top 25 Polls Are Starting to Like the Green Wave

The USA Today Coaches Poll sees Tulane inch closer to the Top-25, Some Votes for TU in the AP

Doug Joubert

Top 25 Football Polls Released by the Associated Press and US
Top 25 Football Polls Released by the Associated Press and US / AI generated by Canva
The Tulane Green Wave sees their polling improve in this week's Top-25 Polls.

Associated Press Top-25 Finally Seeing Green

For the first time this season, the Tulane Green Wave has received votes from the media voting in the AP Top-25 poll. Though not enough to get in to the 25th slot, the Wave garnered 37 this week.

The Top-5 had some shuffling just like the USA Today voting. Ohio State stays at the top slot, but Indiana climbs a notch to #2, Texas A&M up a spot to #3, Alabama bumps up two to #4, and Georgia makes the biggest leap to #5, climbing four slots.

Amongst American Conference teams, South Florida moves up a spot to #18, but that's it. Tulane got those 37 votes, making it the 2nd team getting some recognition from the AP voters. Navy received 28 votes.

USA Today Coaches Poll

The Top-5 saw some shuffling in the USA Today Coaches Poll after Miami and Ole Miss losses. Ohio State remains #1, while Indiana moves up a notch to the #2 slot, and Texas A&M follows suit, also moving up a spot to #3. Alabama is #4, Georgia rounds out the top positions at #5.

Besides South Florida, the American Conference is not feeling much of the love from the coaches. The Bulls jumped into the poll at #23 last week, then moved up three spots to the #19 position. Memphis, after their upset loss to UAB, dropped completely out of the Top-25, after garnering the #20 slot last week.

This week, Navy gets the next most votes among American Conference schools, receiving 59 ballot mentions from the coaches. It would take quite a jump for the Midshipmen to get into the Top-25. The 25th slot, Arizona State, got 144 points. For AAC schools, Tulane is next with 45, then North Texas with four, and Memphis with three. Green Wave coach Jon Sumrall is on the voting council.

DOUG JOUBERT

Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

