Top-25 Polls Not Friendly to Green Wave
Thursday's loss to Texas-San Antonio by Tulane sunk the Green Wave in each of the Top-25 polls.
Associated Press Top-25 Stands Pat at the Top
No changes in the top seven slots for the AP Top-25. Ohio State is #1, followed by Indiana, Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia in the top five. Oregon is 6th, Ole Miss #7.
The lone American Conference rep is the Memphis Tigers, who moved up three spots to #22. North Texas received 27-votes, South Florida, 23. Tulane and Navy get not even a mention.
USA Today Top-25 Lacks Movement at the Top, Too
The top six spots in the USA Today Coaches poll remained the same. Ohio State at #1, then, Indiana, Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia, and Oregon are in those slots.
The American Conference has Memphis climb two notches to #23 with no other American teams in the Top-25. Getting votes, though, were North Texas with 70, South Florida got 21, Navy received 16, and Tulane got one vote.
The Green Wave will be on national television for the second straight week, as Tulane is in Memphis this Friday to take on the ranked Tigers on ESPN. Kickoff set for 8:00 p.m.