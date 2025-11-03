Tulane Green Wave On SI

Top-25 Polls Not Friendly to Green Wave

After a Thursday thrashing at Texas-San Antonio, Tulane received nary a vote from media member and a lone vote from a coach.

Doug Joubert

Top 25 Football Polls Released by the Associated Press and US
Top 25 Football Polls Released by the Associated Press and US / AI generated by Canva

Thursday's loss to Texas-San Antonio by Tulane sunk the Green Wave in each of the Top-25 polls.

Associated Press Top-25 Stands Pat at the Top

No changes in the top seven slots for the AP Top-25. Ohio State is #1, followed by Indiana, Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia in the top five. Oregon is 6th, Ole Miss #7.

The lone American Conference rep is the Memphis Tigers, who moved up three spots to #22. North Texas received 27-votes, South Florida, 23. Tulane and Navy get not even a mention.

USA Today Top-25 Lacks Movement at the Top, Too

The top six spots in the USA Today Coaches poll remained the same. Ohio State at #1, then, Indiana, Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia, and Oregon are in those slots.

The American Conference has Memphis climb two notches to #23 with no other American teams in the Top-25. Getting votes, though, were North Texas with 70, South Florida got 21, Navy received 16, and Tulane got one vote.

The Green Wave will be on national television for the second straight week, as Tulane is in Memphis this Friday to take on the ranked Tigers on ESPN. Kickoff set for 8:00 p.m.

feed

Published
Doug Joubert
DOUG JOUBERT

Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

Home/News