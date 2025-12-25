Top Ten Article Countdown of 2025: Season Finale a Shutout

Through the end of this year, we're counting down your favorite articles. The metric used is the total number of page views by those visiting ON SI Tulane.

Published on November 30, 2025, our story on the 27-0 shutout wasn't about the game. It was instead about the possible departure of Jon Sumrall to coach at Florida. In fact, the article was headlined as "Takeaway," singular, instead of the plural "Takeaways" we usually would write about. Here are excerpts of that story.

"Though it wasn't the first question asked last night, it was the most important one for this Tulane program. Coach Jon Sumrall has to decide between staying at Tulane or doubling his salary at an SEC school, in this case, Florida. We know Tulane fans want Sumrall to stay. We also know he was offered an increase, along with other promises, to stay in New Orleans.

"Here's the question: if you, yes you, could make your life-long dream come true AND DOUBLE YOUR SALARY, would you do it? Sumrall has said he loves Tulane and that New Orleans holds a special place in his and his family's collective hearts. We also know from direct observation that when his family uprooted from Troy, Alabama to the Crescent City, there were some moving-to-another-town emotions for some of his family.

"That move may have taught the 43-year old Sumrall some lessons. One could be not to move your family in the middle of the year. Another could be not to move your family at all. Fans forget sometimes that these are people whose most important allegiance is not to a university but to a family unit. Sumrall is keenly aware of that.

And we gave athletic director David Harris kudos.

"Either way, Tulane fans should remember this as the most important point before moving on or not: athletic director David Harris has put together one hell of an athletic program. Most have been inherited, others have been his own hires. Count up the number of top-tier programs this university has:

⦁ a football program that continues to find ways to make it to conference championship games, and host them,

⦁ a baseball program that has been to three consecutive conference championships,

⦁ basketball programs that have figured out how to navigate the ever more difficult to navigate NIL program and come up with winners."

On Friday, December 26th, the sixth most popular story as voted by you, the readers, ON SI Tulane.