Top Ten Article Countdown of 2025: Sumrall Replacement Speculation

Published on December 2, 2025, reporter Colin Cummings took a look at the top names being bandied about as possible replacements for Jon Sumrall as head football coach. We didn't give our opinion on these names, just wanted you, the reader, to get some background on who they were. Here are excerpts from that story.

"The coaching carousel has been in full swing these past few weeks with a hefty amount of firings and hirings. One of them is Tulane's own Jon Sumrall, who has just been hired as the next head coach of the University of Florida. So with that, what's next for the Wave?

"When it comes to hiring a coach, we can't simply just go with "who has the most success?" Brian Kelly's recent tenure at neighboring school, LSU, is a testament to that question. The Wave will not just need success, but a nice cultural fit for not just Tulane, but the city of New Orleans itself.

"We believe it's worth mentioning that TU athletic director David Harris brought to light the pre-requisites that Tulane would look at when hiring their next coach, 'Those who have head coaching experience will probably have a leg up, but ultimately, when you're looking at the big picture, we're going to keep our options open.'"

The Options...

LSU Defensive Coordinator, Blake Baker

"Baker has been in the coaching sphere for a little over a decade, tracing back to his Bulldog days at LA Tech in 2014. He would serve as their defensive coordinator in 2015, before leaving for the same job at the University of Miami in 2019.

"Baker would serve two separate stints at LSU. Once in 2021, where he was a linebackers coach, but he would not be retained by Brian Kelly, forcing him to leave for an in-conference opponent, Missouri.

Texas Tech Defensive Coordinator, Shiel Wood

"Wood controls one of the most suffocating defenses in college football currently. Tech ranks sixth in the country in total defense, first in rushing defense, and third in scoring. They've allowed 258.9-yards, 68.9-yards, and a measly 11.25-points per game respectively.

"Wood's blood ran green at some point, as he was the defensive coordinator for the Wave during the Fritz era in the 2023-2024 season. Not to mention that he was also coach Sumrall's defensive coordinator when he was a head coach at Troy."

There are three other names we found that are mentioned in that article, which you can read in its entirety right here.

