Top Ten Article Countdown of 2025: Tulane Agrees with LSU DC

We started our adventure with you and Tulane athletics on September 15, 2025. Suffice it to say, it has been an exciting, thrilling, exhilarating, stimulating, and all the other synonyms you can find in your thesaurus for what turned out to be what some consider the greatest ride in Tulane football history.

There were other outstanding accomplishments by Tulane athletics this year:



⦁ Baseball's incredible run to the American championship game,

⦁ Men's basketball falling by the skin of their teeth to Memphis in round two of the AAC tournament,

⦁ Ashley Langford's amazing run for women's basketball in her first year as coach,

⦁ Tulane beach volleyball having a quartet of women make it to Nationals,

⦁ Bowling ranked #17 in the coaches' polls going into their Winter schedule,

⦁ Women's cross country claiming the American championship,

⦁ Men's cross country winning a school-first NCAA regional competition

⦁ Swimming and diving ranked 14th in the mid-major polls,



...and we've written about all of those since we started publishing ON SI Tulane.

Over the last ten days of 2025, we have been counting down the top-ten stories you read on our website. These are ranked by what you, the reader, read and passed along to other readers. New Year's Eve sees our #1 story of the year. Please check back in on New Year's Day when we'll have our first-ever resolution list and predictions for the year.

Published on December 5, 2025, our sources told us LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker had agreed to terms with Tulane to become its new head football coach. Here are excerpts of that article.

"According to sources, LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker and Tulane Athletics have come to an agreement to make him the next head coach of the Tulane Green Wave football program.

"Though we can confirm that no contract has been signed as of Friday afternoon, Baker and Tulane have agreed to a multi-year deal worth $4-million dollars a year, along with facility upgrades, according to our sources within the Tulane Athletic department."

After that story posted, Baker decided to stay in Baton Rouge to be a part of Lane Kiffin's staff at LSU. We posted on various social media accounts that we would not believe those sources again and would refrain from making predictions. Instead, we promised to do what we do best: give in-depth information on Tulane athletics from a point of view of someone who has been around the program for decades.

We cannot thank you enough for trusting us with your readership. We know you have other choices when it comes to getting your information on Tulane athletics.

We know we've made some mistakes along the way, yet you continued to read, and for that we also thank you.

On New Year's Day, our inaugural resolutions list and predictions for 2026. See you then!