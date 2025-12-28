Top Ten Article Countdown of 2025: Two Words...Just Two

We started our adventure with you and Tulane athletics on September 15, 2025. Suffice it to say, it has been an exciting, thrilling, exhilarating, stimulating, and all the other synonyms you can find in your thesaurus for what turned out to be what some consider the greatest ride in Tulane football history.

Over the last ten days of 2025, we are counting down the top-ten stories you read on our website. These are ranked by what you, the reader, read and passed along to other readers. The metric used is the total number of page views by those visiting ON SI Tulane. Your number one article will be revealed on December 31.

On January 1, 2026, we'll have our first-ever resolution list and predictions for the year. Please make sure you check it out.

Today, the number four story of the year was published on December 14, 2025 and met with little resistance from Tulane fans. After all the falderal from Tulane and James Madison being chosen to be a part of the 12-team College Football Playoffs, we had had enough and shared our thoughts. Here are excerpts from that piece.

"Teams that didn't make the final dozen positions include squads like Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, Texas, and more who were ranked higher than either Tulane or JMU in various polls by the Associated Press and USA Today.

"And the wailing and gnashing of teeth began by those who say that they belong in that Top-12, not those also-rans.

"The rules set up by the NCAA, approved by conference commissioners and independent schools (aka, Notre Dame), and set into motion by the CFP committee had the top conference champions make the playoffs, and that includes at least one from the peons in the Group of 6, the Americans, Sun Belts, Conference USAs of the world.

"And the Power 4 conferences (and the aforementioned Notre Dame) are ticked.

"Tulane and James Madison don't belong in the playoffs," they say.

"Only the best twelve teams in the country should be in these brackets," they moan.

"Shut up.

"You voted for these rules, or at least a majority of you did, so now you have to live by them.

"So, shut up.

That is not all we had to say, either. To read the story in its entirety, you can do so here.

