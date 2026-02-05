Transfer Outfielder Wood Expects to Lend Speed to the OF, Base Paths

During the baseball transfer portal, coach Jay Uhlman wanted to strengthen an already solid outfield. Uhlman feels he did just that when he signed graduate student Tye Wood to play what is his final year of eligibility at Tulane.

Played his last two seasons at the University of New Mexico after starting his collegiate career at perennial junior college powerhouse, Iowa Western. In 2025 at UNM, he batted .317 on the season with 53 runs, 51 hits, 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 32 RBIs, 34 walks, an on-base percentage of .448 with 82 total bases and seven stolen bases. Was named the Mountain West Player of the Week (4/15). In 2024, batted .325 on the season with eight doubles, four triples and three home runs. Ranked 44th in the nation and No. 2 in the MW in on-base percentage (.488). Stole 20 bases, the second-most in the MW and most by a Lobo in a single season since Josh Melendez in 2012 (23). Earned the start in right field on Opening Day against Oregon State (2/16/24) for his D-I debut, finishing with a hit and a run … Finished the season with 12 multi-hit games and 10 multi-RBI games. Hit a grand slam for a career-high four RBIs against Hofstra (March 3). Wore 15 HBP on the season in total, the fourth-most in a single season in program history.

In 2023 (at Iowa Western): Saw action in 44 games, posting a .413 batting average…scored 59 runs and drove in 29…Stole a league-leading 23 bases for the second year in a row … Named First Team All-Region for second consecutive season. In 2022 (also at Iowa Western): Played in 44 games and batted .375 on the season with six doubles, four triples and a homer … stole 23 bases … drove in 21 runs with a .375/.500/.508 slash line … Named First Team All-Region following the season’s conclusion.

We got to catch up with the Kansas native this week as Tulane counts down its starting weekend to just a week away.

