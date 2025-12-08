Traveling to Oxford for the Playoffs? Better Bring Your Credit Card
The Tulane football team has made it to its first-ever College Football Playoffs. The 11th seeded Green Wave will be traveling to Oxford, Mississippi for a December 20th matchup with the 6th seeded Ole Miss Rebels. It's a rematch of a game played exactly three months earlier in northern Mississippi when the Wave lost by 35-points to the then 11th ranked Rebels.
As fans plan on taking the almost five-and-a-half hour trip, folks are making plans for staying as close to Vaught Hemingway Stadium as they can. Then, you better get ready to pay a pretty penny.
When ON SI Tulane tried to price out hotels in and around the Ole Miss campus, there was only one choice. We'll save that one for last. In the meantime, we found hotels 20-plus miles away from Oxford.
Each of these prices we got were from Hotels.com and for one night, December 19, 2025.
We start in Batesville, MS, a thirty minute drive to Oxford:
Seems a little expensive? Then how about this one in, still in Batesville:
Hmm...Still a little much? We can go much lower, if you'd like, and there are plenty to choose from, you just don't know where you'll be driving from, except that it's 29-miles from the Ole Miss campus.
Or, you can stay right in downtown Oxford (if it's still available) for the low, low price of
Yeah, you read right: $1,234 per night.
Get out the credit card, folks. This is going to be an expensive trip.
