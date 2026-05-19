TU Baseball's Wachs Named All-Conference in American
There was no surprize when the American Conference named its all-league team for 2026 that Tulane's Jason Wachs was honored, specifically listed on the first team.
Wachs Leads the Way for the Green Wave
The Wave sophomore led the team in most offensive categories including batting average (.327), slugging percentage (.527), on-base percentage (.453), runs (48), hits (66), doubles (21), home runs (9), RBIs (54) while playing in all 56 games. He was one of only three players on the team to start all 56 games. His 21 doubles lead the conference and currently ranks him 10th nationally. His 54 RBIs places him third in the league. He also led the Green Wave in multiple hit (19) and multiple RBI games (17) in league-only play,
Wachs ranked second in the conference with seven home runs and 11 doubles. Once this past season he was named the league's Player of the Week on May 11 while earning recognition as the league's Weekly Honor Roll on March 23 and April 13.
American All-Conference Baseball
The Green Wave right fielder was the only Tulane player feted by the American for post-season honors. Here's the list, as released by the league. * Denotes unanimous selection
Player of the Year
Drew Detlefsen, Sr., OF, UTSA
Pitcher of the Year
Conor Myles, Grad, LHP, UTSA*
Newcomer Position Player of the Year
Jayson Jones, Sr., INF, Wichita State
Newcomer Pitcher of the Year
Tanner Wiggins, R-So., RHP, Rice
Defensive Player of the Year
Jevin Relaford, Sr., INF, South Florida
Coach of the Year
Casey Dunn, UAB
All-Conference First Team
P – Ethan Norby, Jr., East Carolina
P – James Litman, So., Florida Atlantic
P – Conor Myles, Grad, UTSA*
RP – Joseph Webb, Sr., East Carolina
RP – Sam Simmons, Sr., UTSA
C – Andrew Stucky, Grad, UTSA*
1B – Caden Miller, So., UTSA*
2B – Braden Burress, So., East Carolina
SS – Jevin Relaford, Sr., South Florida*
3B – Jayson Jones, Sr., Wichita State
OF – JP Head, So., UAB
OF – Drew Detlefsen, Sr., UTSA
OF – Jason Wachs, So., Tulane
DH – Dylan Koontz, Grad, Charlotte
UTL – Max Price, R-Jr., UAB
All-Conference Second Team
P – Ryland Urbanczyk, R-Jr., Rice
P – Connor Kelley, Jr., UTSA
P – Matthew Cuccias, Jr., Wichita State
RP – Ty Thames, Fr., Rice
RP – Brady Pacha, Grad, Wichita State
C – Lance Trippel, Sr., South Florida
1B – Cody Gunderson, Sr., Charlotte
2B – JC Davis, Jr., Rice
SS – Javon Hernandez, Grad, Memphis
3B – Nick Romano, R-Sr., Florida Atlantic
OF – Alec DeMartino, Grad, Charlotte
OF – Todd Hudson, Sr., Charlotte
OF – Jack Herring, Sr., East Carolina
DH – Landon Beaver, So., UAB
UTL – Matt Rose, Sr., South Florida
All-Freshman Team
Austin Pierzynski, C, UAB
Baylor Roberts, SS, UAB
Carter Samuelson, P, UAB
Grady Lenahan, OF, East Carolina
Ethan Rose, P, East Carolina
Ethan Sanders, P, Rice
Ty Thames, P, Rice
Jack Lutz, 3B, South Florida
Dominic Pontbriant, P, South Florida
Michael Senay, P, South Florida*
Portions Courtesy American Conference and Tulane Athletics
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Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.