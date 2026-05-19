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Tulane Green Wave On SI

TU Baseball's Wachs Named All-Conference in American

Sophomore the only Greenie named to the team.
Doug Joubert|
Tulane Baseball's Jason Wachs
Tulane Baseball's Jason Wachs | Tulane Athletic

There was no surprize when the American Conference named its all-league team for 2026 that Tulane's Jason Wachs was honored, specifically listed on the first team.

Wachs Leads the Way for the Green Wave

The Wave sophomore led the team in most offensive categories including batting average (.327), slugging percentage (.527), on-base percentage (.453), runs (48), hits (66), doubles (21), home runs (9), RBIs (54) while playing in all 56 games. He was one of only three players on the team to start all 56 games. His 21 doubles lead the conference and currently ranks him 10th nationally. His 54 RBIs places him third in the league. He also led the Green Wave in multiple hit (19) and multiple RBI games (17) in league-only play,

Wachs ranked second in the conference with seven home runs and 11 doubles. Once this past season he was named the league's Player of the Week on May 11 while earning recognition as the league's Weekly Honor Roll on March 23 and April 13.

American All-Conference Baseball

The Green Wave right fielder was the only Tulane player feted by the American for post-season honors. Here's the list, as released by the league. * Denotes unanimous selection

Player of the Year

Drew Detlefsen, Sr., OF, UTSA

Pitcher of the Year

Conor Myles, Grad, LHP, UTSA*

Newcomer Position Player of the Year

Jayson Jones, Sr., INF, Wichita State

Newcomer Pitcher of the Year

Tanner Wiggins, R-So., RHP, Rice

Defensive Player of the Year

Jevin Relaford, Sr., INF, South Florida

Coach of the Year

Casey Dunn, UAB

All-Conference First Team

P – Ethan Norby, Jr., East Carolina

P – James Litman, So., Florida Atlantic

P – Conor Myles, Grad, UTSA*

RP – Joseph Webb, Sr., East Carolina

RP – Sam Simmons, Sr., UTSA

C – Andrew Stucky, Grad, UTSA*

1B – Caden Miller, So., UTSA*

2B – Braden Burress, So., East Carolina

SS – Jevin Relaford, Sr., South Florida*

3B – Jayson Jones, Sr., Wichita State

OF – JP Head, So., UAB

OF – Drew Detlefsen, Sr., UTSA

OF – Jason Wachs, So., Tulane

DH – Dylan Koontz, Grad, Charlotte

UTL – Max Price, R-Jr., UAB

All-Conference Second Team

P – Ryland Urbanczyk, R-Jr., Rice

P – Connor Kelley, Jr., UTSA

P – Matthew Cuccias, Jr., Wichita State

RP – Ty Thames, Fr., Rice

RP – Brady Pacha, Grad, Wichita State

C – Lance Trippel, Sr., South Florida

1B – Cody Gunderson, Sr., Charlotte

2B – JC Davis, Jr., Rice

SS – Javon Hernandez, Grad, Memphis

3B – Nick Romano, R-Sr., Florida Atlantic

OF – Alec DeMartino, Grad, Charlotte

OF – Todd Hudson, Sr., Charlotte

OF – Jack Herring, Sr., East Carolina

DH – Landon Beaver, So., UAB

UTL – Matt Rose, Sr., South Florida

All-Freshman Team

Austin Pierzynski, C, UAB

Baylor Roberts, SS, UAB

Carter Samuelson, P, UAB

Grady Lenahan, OF, East Carolina

Ethan Rose, P, East Carolina

Ethan Sanders, P, Rice

Ty Thames, P, Rice

Jack Lutz, 3B, South Florida

Dominic Pontbriant, P, South Florida

Michael Senay, P, South Florida*

Portions Courtesy American Conference and Tulane Athletics

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Doug Joubert
DOUG JOUBERT

Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

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