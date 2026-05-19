TU Baseball's Wachs Named All-Conference in American

There was no surprize when the American Conference named its all-league team for 2026 that Tulane's Jason Wachs was honored, specifically listed on the first team.

Wachs Leads the Way for the Green Wave

The Wave sophomore led the team in most offensive categories including batting average (.327), slugging percentage (.527), on-base percentage (.453), runs (48), hits (66), doubles (21), home runs (9), RBIs (54) while playing in all 56 games. He was one of only three players on the team to start all 56 games. His 21 doubles lead the conference and currently ranks him 10th nationally. His 54 RBIs places him third in the league. He also led the Green Wave in multiple hit (19) and multiple RBI games (17) in league-only play,

Wachs ranked second in the conference with seven home runs and 11 doubles. Once this past season he was named the league's Player of the Week on May 11 while earning recognition as the league's Weekly Honor Roll on March 23 and April 13.

American All-Conference Baseball

The Green Wave right fielder was the only Tulane player feted by the American for post-season honors. Here's the list, as released by the league. * Denotes unanimous selection

Player of the Year



Drew Detlefsen, Sr., OF, UTSA



Pitcher of the Year



Conor Myles, Grad, LHP, UTSA*



Newcomer Position Player of the Year



Jayson Jones, Sr., INF, Wichita State



Newcomer Pitcher of the Year



Tanner Wiggins, R-So., RHP, Rice



Defensive Player of the Year



Jevin Relaford, Sr., INF, South Florida



Coach of the Year



Casey Dunn, UAB

All-Conference First Team



P – Ethan Norby, Jr., East Carolina



P – James Litman, So., Florida Atlantic



P – Conor Myles, Grad, UTSA*



RP – Joseph Webb, Sr., East Carolina



RP – Sam Simmons, Sr., UTSA



C – Andrew Stucky, Grad, UTSA*



1B – Caden Miller, So., UTSA*



2B – Braden Burress, So., East Carolina



SS – Jevin Relaford, Sr., South Florida*



3B – Jayson Jones, Sr., Wichita State



OF – JP Head, So., UAB



OF – Drew Detlefsen, Sr., UTSA



OF – Jason Wachs, So., Tulane



DH – Dylan Koontz, Grad, Charlotte



UTL – Max Price, R-Jr., UAB



All-Conference Second Team



P – Ryland Urbanczyk, R-Jr., Rice



P – Connor Kelley, Jr., UTSA



P – Matthew Cuccias, Jr., Wichita State



RP – Ty Thames, Fr., Rice



RP – Brady Pacha, Grad, Wichita State



C – Lance Trippel, Sr., South Florida



1B – Cody Gunderson, Sr., Charlotte



2B – JC Davis, Jr., Rice



SS – Javon Hernandez, Grad, Memphis



3B – Nick Romano, R-Sr., Florida Atlantic



OF – Alec DeMartino, Grad, Charlotte



OF – Todd Hudson, Sr., Charlotte



OF – Jack Herring, Sr., East Carolina



DH – Landon Beaver, So., UAB



UTL – Matt Rose, Sr., South Florida



All-Freshman Team



Austin Pierzynski, C, UAB



Baylor Roberts, SS, UAB



Carter Samuelson, P, UAB



Grady Lenahan, OF, East Carolina



Ethan Rose, P, East Carolina



Ethan Sanders, P, Rice



Ty Thames, P, Rice



Jack Lutz, 3B, South Florida



Dominic Pontbriant, P, South Florida



Michael Senay, P, South Florida*

Portions Courtesy American Conference and Tulane Athletics