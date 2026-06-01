TU Baseball Staff Change, Four QBs in the Mix, and NCAA Bound in Track & Field

Welcome to our regular edition of The Green Wave Report from On SI Tulane. The Green Wave Report is a weekly rundown of stories we've put together, analysis of what went on, and what you can expect later in the week from On SI Tulane, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. If you like what we produce each week, we’d appreciate it if you’d like our stories and subscribe to our YouTube channel. It helps us in knowing what you like and don’t like.

Izzio Out at Tulane

Tulane made the announcement last week that associate head baseball coach Anthony Izzio will not be returning to the program in 2027. Izzio was especially responsible for the pitching staff, which has produced such gems as Michael Lombardi and Tayler Montiel. His staff hit a speed bump this season as injuries piled up and those not injured were not able to hit the strike zone consistently, yielding a collective 5.95 ERA for the staff, tied for third worse in the American Conference.

No word yet as to who will be hired to fulfill Izzio’s role on the Wave baseball staff.

Baseball Transfer Portal Opens

By the way, the NCAA baseball transfer portal opened today. Tulane was a big player in the transfer portal in 2025 bringing in 19-players. As of the publication of The Green Wave Report today, no one has applied for the portal from Uptown and none have committed to the Wave.

A Look at the QBs for the Fall

Beginning today, we begin our Summer-long series of looking at the 2026 Tulane football roster. We will be looking at returnees and newcomers at each position, and On SI Tulane reporter Colin Cummings will be talking to each position coach to get their perspective on where the Green Wave stand.

Of course, the Wave is coming off their third American Conference championship game, winning in 2022 and again in 2025 when Tulane advanced to its first ever College Football Playoff game.

The Green Wave roster did not have a lot of turnover in the transfer portal this season. Only twenty Greenies went looking for greener pastures, compared to sixty the previous year. However, in the ever-important quarterback position, the Wave is again searching for their next star. This week, we examine the QB slot and in our opinion there are four who are heading into Fall camp with a chance to make it into the starting slot. Look for our story here.

On to the NCAA Championships

As the first round of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships wrapped up in Lexington, Kentucky Saturday afternoon Tulane multi-talented athlete Silas Kiptanui made history in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase, posting a mark of 8:18.09 to top the leaderboard and qualify for nationals in a second-straight campaign. His time broke his own record for both Tulane and the American Conference as well as setting a new record for the facility in Lexington.

Kiptanui will be back in action in two weeks at the 2026 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, which are held in Eugene, Oregon, from June 10 to 13.

Wave Aquatics Adds an All-Star Coach

The Green Wave swimming and diving program has announced the hiring of Richard Marschner as the program’s Head Diving Coach.

Marschner spent the previous 16 seasons as the head diving coach at Utah. During his tenure, he earned four conference Diving Coach of the Year honors, including the 2021 Pac-12 Men’s Diving Coach of the Year award, the 2024 Pac-12 Women’s Diving Coach of the Year honor, the 2025 Big 12 Men’s Diving Coach of the Year recognition and the 2026 Big 12 Men’s Diving Coach of the Year honor.

Next week, we’ll be talking about some key additions and returnees in the running back room, making up what we believe is the deepest slate of running backs we have seen at Tulane in a very long time..

We hope you’ve enjoyed our regular edition of the Green Wave Report. We’ll be back next Monday at 4:00 CDT.