Tulane 2026 Football Schedule

Opponent Time/Date Result Score Record at Duke 2:30PM, 9/5 L 17-3 0-1 Sou Alabama 6PM, 9/12 W 28-24 1-1 @ K-State 11AM, 9/19 L 31-20 1-2 Sou Miss 6PM, 9/26 W 24-21 2-2 OPEN 10/3 -- -- -- @ Army 11AM, 10/10 L 20-17 2-3 (0-1) Memphis 6:30PM, 10/16 W 31-17 3-3 (1-1) UTSA TBD, 10/24 L 42-19 3-4 (1-2) @ Charlotte 6PM, 10/30 W 38-31 OT 4-4 (2-2) Tulsa 11AM, 11/7 L 60-10 4-5 (2-3) @ Rice 3:30PM, 11/14 W 20-17 5-5 (3-3) Nor Texas 11AM, 11/21 W 28-24 6-5 (4-3) @ Sou Fla 2:30PM, 11/27 Bowl Game ?????

The Tulane football team became bowl eligible for the fifth straight year on Saturday with their come-from-behind 28-24 win over North Texas at Yulman Stadium. Senior day had a slimmer crowd than usual on hand in Uptown, as students were absent for Thanksgiving and fans didn't show for various reasons, which we'll get into later.

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Here's what we saw from that game that deserves attention.

The Good

Tulane Offensive Front

Tulane’s offensive line prepares for the ensuing play. | Crescent City Sports Official Website

In a year of injuries, fluctuating lineups, and figuring each other out, the Tulane offensive front had its best game of the year.

A solid 396-yards of offense was compiled by the Green Wave O, 113 of which was on the ground. Though Trace Johnson's numbers were good, it was getting over that century mark running the ball that mattered.

This line did give up a couple of sacks, but, in each instance, the very next play they were a brick wall for their QB. This group is young, promising, and put things together against the former league-leading Mean Green. This UNT defense was no joke, and the Tulane offensive front handled them well.



Trace Johnson

Tulane QB Trace Johnson to WR Fat Hill | Corey Hughes

The true freshman quarterback came within one yard of matching his career best game as a Greenie, getting 283-yards through the air. His 4-touchdowns were a career high in his 17-for-21 performance. His one interception in the red zone is something he'll need to figure out, but his efficiency at the helm of the Tulane offense was impressive, and his quarterback rating almost broke the chart, as Johnson earned a sterling 247.5.

You read that right: a quarterback rating of 247.5 according to the official statistics from the game.

Cam Roberts

Tulane Green Wave tight end Cameron Roberts (87) makes a catch - Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the Fall, NOLA.com's Guerry Smith and I talked at length about how important the tight end position is in a Will Hall offense. The prospects were high, especially with senior Ty Thompson returning along with a slew of youngsters and transfers. Injuries got in the way of any consistent tight end production. However, Smith took note of freshman tight end Cameron Roberts and opined he was the best of talent, just a little raw. Boy, was Guerry right.

Roberts has matured in his 11-games and came absolutely alive, especially in the second half when the Green Wave needed it. The long and lanky redshirt freshman (6' 5", 237-lbs) lit up the Yulman Stadium turf, grabbing four completions for 81-yards, his longest a 36-yarder. But his two touchdowns, a career high, included an almost circus catch with a defender wrapped around him that gave Tulane the lead near game's end. The trust being shown between these two freshmen, Johnson and Roberts, is starting to show when it counts.

Special Teams

Tulane Returner TJ Smith big kickoff return | Corey Hughes

Tulane special teams have been top-notch this season. Even in the beginning when there was still competition brewing in the place kicker slot, coverage on kickoffs and punts has been outstanding, blocking for returners have been relatively penalty-free, and TJ Smith has been a joy to watch. Freshman Seth Gale has also come on strong after some muss-ups by Jaylin Lucas in midseason.

William Hudlow has come on strong as Tulane's punter. Originally a walk-on with the Green Wave, the Jesuit grad has been named to a number of watchlists and continues to not just boom punts, but places them perfectly, to wit his punt that died inside the North Texas five.

Place kicker Cooper Helmke was named one of 20-semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, the trophy given for the best collegiate placer kicker in the nation. Two former Green Wave kickers have won it in the past: Seth Marler and Cairo Santos (tied for most in a college football program). We hope his missed 47-yard field goal is an outlier, as his leg continues to be a strong contributor in kickoffs.

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Lots of Fight

Tulane RB Jaylin Lucas TD Celebration vs South Alabama | Corey Hughes

Got down by two touchdowns, tied it up. Got down by 10-points, took the lead. This was a "never give up" attitude by this team. The offense drove and picked up points when it had to. And though the defense did not have a sterling day (more on that later), just check out this stat: in the Mean Green's last eight drives of the game, the Tulane D forced UNT to punt five times and intercepted a pass in the end zone.

This was a group that wasn't going to be denied, winning for the fifth time in five tries against North Texas.

The Bad

More 100-yard Rushers Given Up

North Texas running back Jahiem White | North Texas Athletics

In every game this season but three, Mean Green running back Jahiem White has rushed for over 100-yards. He even averaged 4.4-yards per carry in the season opener for North Texas at defending national champion Indiana. So the slowing White down was the key, because stopping him would be nigh impossible. Even with a bum ankle, he still hit 150-yards against Tulane.



But UNT's Brendon Haygood had never run for 100-yards in his career. He did against Tulane.



The Green Wave defense cannot stop the run this year.



Eight different rushers have topped the magical century mark against this Tulane defense. Twice, rushers have gotten over 200-yards against them. Even when they knew their opponent was running the ball (Duke, K-State, Army, North Texas), there were too many times opposing rushers would not be contacted by a defender until two or three (or more) yards beyond the line of scrimmage.

Some of that can be attributed to that young defensive front and the absence of all-star linebacker Chris Rodgers, but playing the gaps correctly, as has been relayed to these players, is the key here. It is the weakest link on this defense.

The Ugly

Tulane's Fake Punt

We looked high and low and couldn't find a video of the Tulane fake punt attempt. Not only did it not work, it didn't look pretty not working.

Coach Will Hall took the blame, saying the execution was not there and acknowleging the "lack of beauty" in this call.

Tulane Fans' Push for Firings

We did not agree with flying a plane over the Tulane campus encouraging the firing of Athletics Director David Harris and football coach Will Hall. That it was done when recruits aplenty were on campus showed a lack of forethought on the part of those planning it. Do they have a right to express their opinions and pay for it? Of course they do. We just didn't like what it could do to recruits, athletic and non-athletic, and to players currently on the Tulane roster.

We don't know if not flying the plane over Yulman Stadium during the game was intentional, but, giving the benefit of the doubt to the organizers of the banner flying seems reasonable here.

Though we didn't agree with this effort, we have not taken umbrage with it. However, if the other reports we received are true, the pushing for the firing of Harris and Hall was taken too far on Saturday.

More than one eye witness told us a rolling billboard truck pushing for the firings traveled alongside the busses transporting the football team from its hotel to the game. If these witnesses were accurate, Tulane players were "treated" to that opinion right in their faces.

If these reports are true, this was a step too far. Once we heard this possibility, we spoke to parents of Tulane players who were visibly upset by the rolling billboards.

If these reports are not true, then we would like to hear from those involved so this incident can be better explained.

However, whether done accidently or on purpose, this is something we will never condone. And, if true, a public apology should be forthcoming immediately from those who organized this.