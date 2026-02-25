Tulane 2-Game Win Streak Comes to a Halt vs. Tulsa, 65-46

Tulane started off on the right foot at the Reynolds Center Tuesday night, holding a 14-10 lead after the first quarter. However, Tulsa responded to outscore the Green Wave 39-17 over the middle two quarters en route to a 65-46 win. Tulane drops to 10-17 (5-10 American) with the result as the Golden Hurricane improves to 18-9 (10-5 American).

The Wave outshot the Hurricane on the night, posting a 33.3 percent clip compared to the 31.5 percent mark of Tulsa. However, the Hurricane put home nine three-pointers to best Tulane’s three. Tulsa won the glass, 48-36, including a 22-7 offensive rebounding advantage. Turnovers also proved pivotal as Tulane committed 17 while forcing just nine. The Wave outblocked the Hurricane 5-3.

Two in Double Digits for the Wave

Jayda Brown and Mecailin Marshall tied for the team lead in scoring with 12 points apiece. They were the only two Wave players to reach double figures, and Brown added a trio of assists to lead the squad. Brown also accounted for two of Tulane’s four steals with Kanija Daniel and Shiloh Kimpson each nothing one. Dyllan Hanna topped the glass with eight rebounds, and Amira Mabry was not far behind with six. Daniel and Mabry tied for the blocking lead with two apiece.

Back and Forth

Tulane got on the board first with a layup by Dyllan Hanna, and a pair of foul shots by Kanija Daniel made the early lead 4-0. Tulsa responded with a three, sparking a run of five-straight points for the Hurricane. However, Daniel connected on a trey of her own. Tulsa stayed within arm’s length until pulling back in front at 10-9, but Jayda Brown flipped the margin back in Tulane’s favor with a bucket. In the closing seconds of the first quarter, CC Mays put home a corner three to push the Wave lead to 14-10.

Riding the momentum into the second, Brown added a jumper to open the quarter. However, Tulsa notched seven points in a row to reclaim a slight edge at 17-16. Mecailin Marshall delivered a three to put Tulane back in front, but the Hurricane parried with one of their own. After trading layups, Tulsa again connected beyond the arc. Amira Mabry put home a lay-in, but Tulsa once more had a three waiting in response. The Hurricane closed the half with a layup to lead 30-25.

The Hurricane Go on a Run to Start the 2nd Half

Out of the break, Tulsa opened the second half scoring with a three. The first 12 points of the third quarter belonged to the Hurricane with Daniel’s layup at the 4:37 mark breaking the spell. In all, the Wave was outscored 19-6 in the third quarter as the Tulsa lead stretched to 49-31 entering the final frame.

The fourth quarter began with a layup by Brown, and she added another score before a Tulsa three. Marshall scored and went on a streak as the next nine Tulane points all belonged to the freshman. Tulsa, however, sprinkled in scores throughout to keep Tulane at bay. Shiloh Kimpson closed the contest with a pair of free throws, but Tulsa claimed the win 65-46.

Tulane returns to Fogelman Arena to host Wichita State on Saturday, February 28. The contest will start at 1:00 p.m. and be the program’s senior day game along with the team’s Black History Month celebration.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics