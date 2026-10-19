Tulane a Dog at Home vs. UTSA Saturday Night

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Tulane 2026 Football Schedule

Opponent Time/Date Result Score Record at Duke 2:30PM, 9/5 L 17-3 0-1 Sou Alabama 6PM, 9/12 W 28-24 1-1 @ K-State 11AM, 9/19 L 31-20 1-2 Sou Miss 6PM, 9/26 W 24-21 2-2 OPEN 10/3 -- -- -- @ Army 11AM, 10/10 L 20-17 2-3 (0-1) Memphis 6:30PM, 10/16 W 31-17 3-3 (1-1) UTSA TBD, 10/24 @ Charlotte 6PM, 10/30 Tulsa TBD, 11/7 @ Rice TBD, 11/14 Nor Texas TBD, 11/21 @ Sou Fla TBD, 11/27

The Tulane football team is back in Yulman Stadium for the second week in a row, and for the second consecutive time, the Green Wave is an underdog at home. Early numbers from DraftKings has set Texas-San Antonio as a 1.5-point favorite over the Wave. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. CT Uptown.

Tulane - UTSA Odds - By clicking on the image you will be taken to the DraftKings website. | DraftKings.com

Scouting UTSA

The Roadrunners are flying high at 6-1 on the year, sitting atop the American Conference at 3-0. Their lone loss was in Austin where they played then top-ranked Texas falling by 24.

UTSA has been involved in a lot of shootouts this season. In the month of September, they won a close one at Texas State late in the 4th quarter, 31-26, and claimed a shootout with Colorado State in the Alamodome 59-45. Texas-San Antonio's American wins have all been close: a low-scoring, 2-point win at Rice to begin October, a touchdown victory over South Florida a week later, and a 4-point win in a back-and-forth affair against Navy.

Offense Tosses the Rock

The Roadrunners have taken to the air under new offensive coordinator Rick Bowie. His Air Raid scheme has showcased the skills of quarterback Owen McCown, who threw for 359-yards and three touchdowns last week against the Midshipmen.

In case that name sounds familiar, besides from previous Tulane-UTSA encounters, Owen is the son of former NFL quarterback Josh McCown who played in the NFL for 18-years, and the nephew of Luke McCown, who had a 12-year NFL career. Another uncle, Randy, played quarterback at Texas A&M. All three of those McCown boys were coached in high school by now Texas-San Antonio head coach Jeff Traylor.

For UTSA, though, it comes down to who has the ball last. Their offense is averaging 411-yards per game and has scored 27-touchdowns this season. Though they can and do run the football, their main goal is to garner yards through the air, averaging 231.7-yards per game via the pass.

Defense is Another Story

At the same time, the Texas-San Antonio defense gives up an average of 400-yards per contest and has allowed 23-TDs on the season. The Roadrunners are just as susceptible to the pass as they are to the run, giving up 199.7-yards per game through the air and 200.3-yards a contest on the ground.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.