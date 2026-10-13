Tulane a TD Dog to Memphis

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Tulane 2026 Football Schedule

Opponent Time/Date Result Score Record at Duke 2:30PM, 9/5 L 17-3 0-1 Sou Alabama 6PM, 9/12 W 28-24 1-1 @ K-State 11AM, 9/19 L 31-20 1-2 Sou Miss 6PM, 9/26 W 24-21 2-2 OPEN 10/3 -- -- -- @ Army 11AM, 10/10 L 20-17 2-3 Memphis 6:30PM, 10/16 UTSA TBD, 10/24 @ Charlotte 6PM, 10/30 Tulsa TBD, 11/7 @ Rice TBD, 11/14 Nor Texas TBD, 11/21 @ Sou Fla TBD, 11/27

Tulane and Memphis get the national television treatment on Friday night as the Green Wave host the Tigers in Yulman Stadium. Kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN.

As part of the night's festivities, Tulane will be holding its first ever drone show. The Light it Uptown theme will feature drone shows at halftime and throughout the game, plus light-up glasses for the first 1,500 students.

Oddsmakers have installed Memphis as a touchdown favorite over the homestanding Green Wave. It's been over two years since the Greenies were underdogs at home. The last time was when Kansas State came to Yulman Stadium on September 7, 2024. The Wildcats, a 9.5-point favorite in that game, took a 34-27 win over the Wave.

Tulane a 7-point underdog to Memphis - By clicking on the image you will be taken to the DraftKings website | DraftKings.com

Scouting the Tigers

Memphis comes in 4-1 on the year, 2-0 in American Conference play. The Tigers lone blemish came on the blue turf of Boise State, where the now-ranked Broncos manhandled Memphis 38-20. Otherwise, it's been wins on the road at UNLV in its Week 0 game, then at home against Arkansas State. After the loss to Boise, the Tigers have taken care of business by clubbing UT-Martin at home, trouncing Charlotte on the road by 51-points, and making a big comeback to survive at home against Alabama-Birmingham 38-13. In the UAB game, Memphis scored 28-points in the second half to secure the victory.

The Tigers are led by someone who is no stranger to Tulane football. Charlie Huff was at Southern Miss for a year after leading Marshall to a win over then-8th-ranked Notre Dame and to a Sun Belt Conference title. After five years in Huntington, and a failure to agree on a contract extension, he took the job in Hattiesburg, staying one season, then taking the Memphis job in December of last year. In his 21-years of coaching, Huff has worked at 11-different schools and was a assistant running back coach for the NFL's Buffalo Bills for a season.

Offensively, Memphis is led by quarterback Marcus Stokes and running back Jaylin Carter. Stokes had four touchdowns in that Tennessee-Martin game, while Carter scored four times in the A-State contest in Week 1.

Green Wave a Work in Progress

Tulane is struggling to gain an identity as a team. The Green Wave are 2-3 on the year, 0-1 in league play losing their American Conference opener at Army last weekend on a last second field goal, 20-17. It was the first time the Wave have lost a conference opener in five years. All of Tulane's wins have come in Uptown, as the Greenies have beaten Sun Belt Conference teams South Alabama and Southern Miss in Yulman.

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