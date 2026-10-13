Tulane a TD Dog to Memphis
Sign up for the weekly On Si Tulane Newsletter here.
Tulane 2026 Football Schedule
Opponent
Time/Date
Result
Score
Record
at Duke
2:30PM, 9/5
L
17-3
0-1
Sou Alabama
6PM, 9/12
W
28-24
1-1
@ K-State
11AM, 9/19
L
31-20
1-2
Sou Miss
6PM, 9/26
W
24-21
2-2
OPEN
10/3
--
--
--
@ Army
11AM, 10/10
L
20-17
2-3
Memphis
6:30PM, 10/16
UTSA
TBD, 10/24
@ Charlotte
6PM, 10/30
Tulsa
TBD, 11/7
@ Rice
TBD, 11/14
Nor Texas
TBD, 11/21
@ Sou Fla
TBD, 11/27
Tulane and Memphis get the national television treatment on Friday night as the Green Wave host the Tigers in Yulman Stadium. Kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN.
As part of the night's festivities, Tulane will be holding its first ever drone show. The Light it Uptown theme will feature drone shows at halftime and throughout the game, plus light-up glasses for the first 1,500 students.
Oddsmakers have installed Memphis as a touchdown favorite over the homestanding Green Wave. It's been over two years since the Greenies were underdogs at home. The last time was when Kansas State came to Yulman Stadium on September 7, 2024. The Wildcats, a 9.5-point favorite in that game, took a 34-27 win over the Wave.
Scouting the Tigers
Memphis comes in 4-1 on the year, 2-0 in American Conference play. The Tigers lone blemish came on the blue turf of Boise State, where the now-ranked Broncos manhandled Memphis 38-20. Otherwise, it's been wins on the road at UNLV in its Week 0 game, then at home against Arkansas State. After the loss to Boise, the Tigers have taken care of business by clubbing UT-Martin at home, trouncing Charlotte on the road by 51-points, and making a big comeback to survive at home against Alabama-Birmingham 38-13. In the UAB game, Memphis scored 28-points in the second half to secure the victory.
The Tigers are led by someone who is no stranger to Tulane football. Charlie Huff was at Southern Miss for a year after leading Marshall to a win over then-8th-ranked Notre Dame and to a Sun Belt Conference title. After five years in Huntington, and a failure to agree on a contract extension, he took the job in Hattiesburg, staying one season, then taking the Memphis job in December of last year. In his 21-years of coaching, Huff has worked at 11-different schools and was a assistant running back coach for the NFL's Buffalo Bills for a season.
Offensively, Memphis is led by quarterback Marcus Stokes and running back Jaylin Carter. Stokes had four touchdowns in that Tennessee-Martin game, while Carter scored four times in the A-State contest in Week 1.
Green Wave a Work in Progress
Tulane is struggling to gain an identity as a team. The Green Wave are 2-3 on the year, 0-1 in league play losing their American Conference opener at Army last weekend on a last second field goal, 20-17. It was the first time the Wave have lost a conference opener in five years. All of Tulane's wins have come in Uptown, as the Greenies have beaten Sun Belt Conference teams South Alabama and Southern Miss in Yulman.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.