Tulane & AAC 2026 Football Schedule Released
Tulane University in association with the American Athletic Conference released the composite schedule for the league on Thursday.
The American Conference has announced its 111-game football schedule, including the 56-game conference schedule, for the 2026 season.
The nonconference schedule is highlighted by six games against teams ranked in the top 25 of the final 2025 Associated Press poll, including three matchups against College Football Playoff participants and a showdown with defending national champion Indiana.
Teams from the American will play nine nonconference games against the Sun Belt, five against the newly reformed Pac-12 and SEC, four against the Mountain West, Conference USA and MAC, and three against the Big Ten. Additional matchups include two games against the Big 12, one against the ACC, as well as games against Notre Dame and UConn.
In conference play, 52 of the 56 league games will feature at least one team that played in Bowl Season last year.
Each of the 14 teams in the American will play eight conference games in 2026. The top two teams in the final single-division regular-season standings will meet in the American Conference Football Championship, which will be played Saturday, December 5.
Kickoff times and television designations for the first three weeks of the season, as well as the season-long weeknight games, will be finalized by June 1. The rest of the schedule will fall under the customary 12-day and six-day selection processes. All dates announced are subject to change.
Tulane Opens on the Road
September 5 - Tulane at Duke
September 12 - South Alabama at Tulane
September 19 - Tulane at Kansas State
September 26 - Southern Miss at Tulane
October 3 - Open Date
October 10 - Tulane at Army
October 16 (Friday) - Memphis at Tulane
October 24 - UTSA at Tulane
October 30 (Friday) Tulane at Charlotte
November 7 - Tulsa at Tulane
November 14 - Tulane at Rice
November 21 - North Texas at Tulane
November 27/28 (Friday/Saturday) Tulane at South Florida
December 5 - American Conference Championship
Portions Courtesy American Conference
Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.