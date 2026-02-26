Tulane & AAC 2026 Football Schedule Released

Tulane University in association with the American Athletic Conference released the composite schedule for the league on Thursday.

American Conference Composite 2026 Football Schedule | American Conference

The American Conference has announced its 111-game football schedule, including the 56-game conference schedule, for the 2026 season.

The nonconference schedule is highlighted by six games against teams ranked in the top 25 of the final 2025 Associated Press poll, including three matchups against College Football Playoff participants and a showdown with defending national champion Indiana.

Teams from the American will play nine nonconference games against the Sun Belt, five against the newly reformed Pac-12 and SEC, four against the Mountain West, Conference USA and MAC, and three against the Big Ten. Additional matchups include two games against the Big 12, one against the ACC, as well as games against Notre Dame and UConn.

In conference play, 52 of the 56 league games will feature at least one team that played in Bowl Season last year.

Each of the 14 teams in the American will play eight conference games in 2026. The top two teams in the final single-division regular-season standings will meet in the American Conference Football Championship, which will be played Saturday, December 5.

Kickoff times and television designations for the first three weeks of the season, as well as the season-long weeknight games, will be finalized by June 1. The rest of the schedule will fall under the customary 12-day and six-day selection processes. All dates announced are subject to change.

Tulane Opens on the Road

September 5 - Tulane at Duke

September 12 - South Alabama at Tulane

September 19 - Tulane at Kansas State

September 26 - Southern Miss at Tulane

October 3 - Open Date

October 10 - Tulane at Army

October 16 (Friday) - Memphis at Tulane

October 24 - UTSA at Tulane

October 30 (Friday) Tulane at Charlotte

November 7 - Tulsa at Tulane

November 14 - Tulane at Rice

November 21 - North Texas at Tulane

November 27/28 (Friday/Saturday) Tulane at South Florida

December 5 - American Conference Championship

Portions Courtesy American Conference