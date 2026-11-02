Tulane an Early Homecoming Favorite over Tulsa

Tulane 2026 Football Schedule

Opponent Time/Date Result Score Record at Duke 2:30PM, 9/5 L 17-3 0-1 Sou Alabama 6PM, 9/12 W 28-24 1-1 @ K-State 11AM, 9/19 L 31-20 1-2 Sou Miss 6PM, 9/26 W 24-21 2-2 OPEN 10/3 -- -- -- @ Army 11AM, 10/10 L 20-17 2-3 (0-1) Memphis 6:30PM, 10/16 W 31-17 3-3 (1-1) UTSA TBD, 10/24 L 42-19 3-4 (1-2) @ Charlotte 6PM, 10/30 W 38-31 (OT) 4-4 (2-2) Tulsa 11AM, 11/7 @ Rice TBD, 11/14 Nor Texas TBD, 11/21 @ Sou Fla TBD, 11/27

After a 38-31 overtime victory over Charlotte on Friday night, the Tulane football team comes back to Uptown for their Homecoming game this Saturday morning against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. The game is set for an 11:00 a.m. CT kickoff at Yulman Stadium

Oddsmakers have pegged the Green Wave as a 1.5-point favorite in early numbers.

Tulane-Tulsa Odds Monday AM - By clicking on the image, you will be taken to the DraftKings website. | DraftKings.com

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The Wave allowed 24-points to the 49ers last weekend in the first half, then held Charlotte to just a touchdown in the final thirty-minutes of play plus overtime, while the Greenies scored 17-points themselves to push the game into OT, then another touchdown in overtime claim the victory in North Carolina. The victory put the team at 4-4 on the season, 2-2 in American Conference play.

Tulsa Overview

For the second week in a row, Tulane has to face a school that is coming off a bye week. Tulsa is 4-4 on the season, 1-3 in the American.

The Golden Hurricane (not Hurricanes...singular not plural) bolted out the gate to start the season taking on a familiar foe but in a different state, as Tulsa entertained former North Texas coach Eric Morris, now at Oklahoma State along with his transferred quarterback Drew Mestemaker. The Golden Hurricane prevailed 24-10. That was the first of three straight wins by Tulsa.

A week later, they were in Huntsville, Texas escaping with a close victory over Sam Houston, 23-17, with running back Trequan Jones hitting the century mark rushing against the Bearkats.

In Week 3, East Texas A&M out of the Southland Conference came to Tulsa only to be sent away with a 42-nothing shutout by the Golden Hurricane defense. Then the slide began.

On September 26, reality set in as Tulsa traveled to Fayetteville and was pummeled by Arkansas 34-6. Their conference opener was back home, but North Texas pushed the Golden Hurricane to overtime as the Mean Green outscored them 45-44. In Annapolis, Tulsa had a hard time stopping the Navy running game (sound familiar?), falling 34-26. They bounced back at Rice on October 17, as starting quarterback Baylor Hayes came back from a two-game knee sprain injury and accounted for 3-touchdowns in a 38-17 victory. Then, Army came to town and did what they did to Tulane, the Black Knights winning on a last-second field goal, 38-35.

The Golden Hurricane likes to establish the run, relying on the earlier mentioned Jones and Demari Alston. Jones is averaging 6.5-yards a pop on 60-carries. Alston is the overall leader on the ground, rushing 103-times for 429-yards and a touchdown.

The sophomore Hayes leads the team at the quarterback position. He has completed 121-of-his-192-passes for 1,343-yards, ten touchdowns and two interceptions. While he was out hurt in weeks 3 and 4, transfer Dexter Williams II did a yeoman's job in his place, completing 58% of his 59-passes for 340-yards and three TDs.

Lots of Rushing Possible

Both Tulane and Tulsa are near the bottom of the American Conference pile when it comes to defending the run. The Golden Hurricane is averaging giving up 202.1-yards per game on the ground, placing them at 12th in the league, while the Green Wave is second-to-last, 13th, allowing 214.3-yards rushing on average.

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