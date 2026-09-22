Tulane an Early "Large Marge" Favorite over Southern Miss

Tulane 2026 Football Schedule

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Opponent Time/Date Result Score Record at Duke 2:30PM, 9/5 L 17-3 0-1 Sou Alabama 6PM, 9/12 W 28-24 1-1 @ K-State 11AM, 9/19 L 31-20 1-2 Sou Miss 6PM, 9/26 OPEN 10/3 -- -- -- @ Army 11AM, 10/10 Memphis 6:30PM, 10/16 UTSA TBD, 10/24 @ Charlotte 6PM, 10/30 Tulsa TBD, 11/7 @ Rice TBD, 11/14 Nor Texas TBD, 11/21 @ Sou Fla TBD, 11/27

Coming back home to Yulman Stadium this Saturday night, the Tulane Green Wave welcome their rivals from Hattiesburg, Southern Miss for a 6:00 p.m. CT kickoff in Uptown.

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The Wave has been installed as 18.5-point favorite over the Golden Eagles as of early this week.

Tulane vs. Southern Miss Odds - By clicking on the image, you'll be taken to the DraftKings website. | Draftkings.co

It's a matchup of two 1-2 teams Saturday night.

The Green Wave has struggled, looking sluggish against Duke to open the season falling to the Blue Devils 17-3 as the Wave couldn't stop shooting themselves in the foot with 15-penalties accepted during the game. The Wave followed that in Week 2 by getting a gritty 28-24 win in their home opener versus South Alabama, the offense coming to life off the legs of Jaylin Lucas, who became the first ever rusher to clear 200-yards in Yulman Stadium history. Last week, probably their toughest opponent of the year, Kansas State, where Tulane fell 31-20 in the Little Apple. A staggering offense in the first half helped set the Green Wave back. The leg of Leg, Cooper Helmke, was the highlight of the trip, as the redshirt freshman nailed a school-record 58-yard field goal at the end of the first half and a 53-yarder in the 3rd quarter to account for Tulane's only scoring in that period.

Southern Miss opened the season under new head coach Blake Anderson three weeks ago. The Golden Eagles demolished FCS opponent Alcorn State 49-3 to open the season with also new quarterback Ethan Hampton leading the way. USM headed to Auburn in week two and found out what A-State must have felt like as the Tigers/War Eagles/Plainsmen blew out the Golden Eagles 43-8. Hoping for better results last weekend, Southern Miss welcomed UConn to Hattiesburg, but it was a tough game all-around for USM as quarterback Ethan Hampton was hurt and had to come of the game en route to a 48-20 thumping by the Huskies.

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