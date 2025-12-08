Tulane an Early Multi-TD Underdog to Ole Miss in CFP
The Tulane and Ole Miss football teams will tangle for the second time this season, as the Green Wave visit Oxford, Mississippi again, this time in the first round of the College Football Playoffs, matching the 11th seeded Wave against the 6th seeded Rebels. Kickoff is set for Saturday, December 20th at 2:30 p.m. in Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
Early odds are in, and according to DraftKings, Ole Miss has been installed as a 16.5-point favorite over Tulane.
These two teams met on September 20th in Oxford. The then-11th ranked Rebels clobbered Tulane 45-10. That game was the coming out party for Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. The senior redshirt piled up 307-yards through the air and another 122-yards on the ground to key the victory for the athletic rebels.
Green Wave quarterback Jake Retzlaff had his worst day as a Greenie that day, going 5-for-17 through the air for 56-yards, though the redshirt senior did pile up 51-yards on 8-carries in the contest. The TU running game was solid, picking up 178-yards on 36-attempts as a team.
The matchup sets up two first-time College Football Playoff teams, but these schools are far from strangers. This will be the 75th meeting all-time between the two schools in a long-standing series that dates back to 1893. Ole Miss leads 46-28 all told, including a 14-2 mark in Oxford.
