Tulane an Early Underdog to Memphis for Friday's Game
The early odds are in, and the Tulane football team finds itself on the short end by oddsmakers for Friday's game in Memphis against the Tigers. DraftKings says Memphis is a 6.5-point favorite over the Green Wave. It's just the second time this year the Wave has been listed as an underdog. The only other time was a 12.5-point under against Ole Miss. The Memphis Tigers are 8-1 on the season, 4-1 in American Conference play. Tulane is 6-2 on the year, 3-1 in the league.
Memphis is coming off a thriller of a victory over South Florida last Saturday, beating the Bulls, 34-31. Tulane got its clocked cleaned at Texas-San Antonio last Thursday, falling to the Road Runners, 48-26.
The top of the American Conference is in an uproar. Six teams have one loss apiece as of this past weekend. With Navy's first loss of the year overall and in conference play this past weekend at North Texas, the standings are tight.
Team
Conference
Overall
Navy
5-1
7-1
Memphis
4-1
8-1
North Texas
4-1
8-1
South Florida
3-1
6-2
Tulane
3-1
6-2
East Carolina
3-1
5-3
This is the second straight nationally televised game for the Green Wave after last week's Thursday night game at Texas-San Antonio. Tulane and Memphis kickoff at 8:00 p.m. Friday night from Liberty Bowl stadium on ESPN.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.