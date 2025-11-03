Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane an Early Underdog to Memphis for Friday's Game

The Green Wave open up as an underdog to the Memphis Tigers for Friday's game.

Doug Joubert

Tulane vs Memphis
Tulane vs Memphis / L'Observateur
The early odds are in, and the Tulane football team finds itself on the short end by oddsmakers for Friday's game in Memphis against the Tigers. DraftKings says Memphis is a 6.5-point favorite over the Green Wave. It's just the second time this year the Wave has been listed as an underdog. The only other time was a 12.5-point under against Ole Miss. The Memphis Tigers are 8-1 on the season, 4-1 in American Conference play. Tulane is 6-2 on the year, 3-1 in the league.

Memphis is coming off a thriller of a victory over South Florida last Saturday, beating the Bulls, 34-31. Tulane got its clocked cleaned at Texas-San Antonio last Thursday, falling to the Road Runners, 48-26.

The top of the American Conference is in an uproar. Six teams have one loss apiece as of this past weekend. With Navy's first loss of the year overall and in conference play this past weekend at North Texas, the standings are tight.

Team

Conference

Overall

Navy

5-1

7-1

Memphis

4-1

8-1

North Texas

4-1

8-1

South Florida

3-1

6-2

Tulane

3-1

6-2

East Carolina

3-1

5-3

This is the second straight nationally televised game for the Green Wave after last week's Thursday night game at Texas-San Antonio. Tulane and Memphis kickoff at 8:00 p.m. Friday night from Liberty Bowl stadium on ESPN.

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

DOUG JOUBERT

Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

