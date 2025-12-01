Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane an Underdog to North Texas in Early Odds

The Green Wave and the Mean Green meet in Yulman on Friday night for the American championship.

Doug Joubert

Tulane vs North Texas Graphic
Tulane vs North Texas Graphic / Tulane and North Texas athletic departments
Tulane and North Texas meet at Yulman Stadium Friday night in the trophy game for the American Conference. The Green Wave come in 10-2 on the season, while the visiting Mean Green are 11-1 on the year. Both are 7-1 in league play.

Though the Wave is ranked in the College Football Playoff poll, the one that determines who is in the 12-team playoff system, the team named after former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman, "Mean" Joe Green is ranked ahead of Tulane in both the AP and USA Today Coaches polls.

Early odds from DraftKings has North Texas pegged as a 2.5-point favorite over Tulane.

The Mean Green are the averaging 46.8-points per game and 511.8-yards per contest. Those don't just lead the American Conference. They lead the country in those two categories.

The game will feature two coaches who are heading on to other programs after their respective season come to an end. Tulane's Jon Sumrall was just named head coach at Florida. North Texas' Eric Morris is heading to Oklahoma State. Both will be sticking around for this championship game on Friday and any college playoff games that may crop up for their teams.

Kickoff in Yulman Stadium is set for 7:00 p.m. Friday.

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Doug Joubert
DOUG JOUBERT

Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

