Tulane an Underdog to North Texas in Early Odds
Tulane and North Texas meet at Yulman Stadium Friday night in the trophy game for the American Conference. The Green Wave come in 10-2 on the season, while the visiting Mean Green are 11-1 on the year. Both are 7-1 in league play.
Though the Wave is ranked in the College Football Playoff poll, the one that determines who is in the 12-team playoff system, the team named after former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman, "Mean" Joe Green is ranked ahead of Tulane in both the AP and USA Today Coaches polls.
Early odds from DraftKings has North Texas pegged as a 2.5-point favorite over Tulane.
The Mean Green are the averaging 46.8-points per game and 511.8-yards per contest. Those don't just lead the American Conference. They lead the country in those two categories.
The game will feature two coaches who are heading on to other programs after their respective season come to an end. Tulane's Jon Sumrall was just named head coach at Florida. North Texas' Eric Morris is heading to Oklahoma State. Both will be sticking around for this championship game on Friday and any college playoff games that may crop up for their teams.
Kickoff in Yulman Stadium is set for 7:00 p.m. Friday.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
