Tulane Aquatics Earns Victory in Final Regular Season Meet

The Tulane swimming & diving team defeated West Florida on the road in Pensacola on Saturday at the UWF Aquatics Center by a 152-90 score. The program totaled 10 event wins and 24 top three finishes on the afternoon.

Wave Swimmers Start the Day Strong

Varvara Gkiouzepa Petropoulou, Andrea Zeebe and Libby Brewer all won a pair of events for the Green Wave in the competition. Petropoulou won the 1650 free (17:01.10) and the 200 butterfly (2:05.31). Zeebe won the 50 free (24.27) and the 400 IM (4:18.70). Brewer was the champion in the 3m dive (260.40 pts.) and the 1m dive (238.70 pts.).

Zeebe, Paula Gaya Bisquerra, Eliza Lennox and Nicole Fant started the competition winning the 200 medley relay with a 1:45.02.

Sydney Mullin placed second in the 1650 free (17:18.75), while teammate Ece Tanriverdi took fourth (17:36.13).

Lise Coetzee earned the 200 freestyle title (1:52.42). Phoebe Johnson finished as the runner-up (1:55.15) with Gwen Shahboz taking fourth (1:57.62).

Olcaytu Hatipoglu took third in the 50 freestyle (24.47).

Tulane Divers Take Top Spots

The Green Wave swept each of the top three positions in the 3m dive, as besides Brewer’s victory, Taylor Cekay placed second (248.48 pts.) and Kelsey Weddington earned third (234.83 pts.). Tulane also had three of the top five spots in the 1m dive as Cekay placed third with 235.33 points and Weddington earned fifth in the event with 211.43 pts.

Samantha Schoenborn scored two points by earning fourth in the 200 butterfly (2:13.26).

Lennox was the 100 free champion (51.15). Ebba Holgersson took fourth (55/67) and Marin Shimkus earned fifth (56.06).

Shahboz was the runner-up in the 200 back (2:04.12). Mary Kate Kupsky was third (2:04.98) while Fant earned a point in fifth (2:09.89). Kupsky also took third in the 400 IM (4:29.42).

Johnson earned second in the 500 free (5:09.84) with Coetzee taking third (5:15.22).

Holgersson took second in the 200 breast (2:21.55). Danielle Barberie earned three points in third place (2:23.43).

Shimkus, Fant, Hatipoglu and Lennox won the 200 free relay in a time of 1:36.28.

AAC Championships Next Up in a Month

Next, the Green Wave will compete at the 2026 American Conference Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina, from February 18-21.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics