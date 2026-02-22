Tulane Aquatics Finishes Fifth at the 2026 American Conference Championships

Tulane’s swimming and diving team finished fifth at the 2026 American Conference Championships with 905.50 points. The program recorded an All-Conference selection, six top 10 finishers and 15 point-scorers on the final day. Libby Brewer was also named the Most Outstanding Freshman Diver at the competition.



Eliza Lennox placed third overall in the 100 free with a time of 48.96 for 27 team points. Rafaela Sumida took 21st with a 51.01 for four team points.



Andrea Zeebe just missed out on the medals in taking fifth in the 200 back with a 1:56.72 for 25 team points. Mary Kate Kupsky earned a team point with a 2:04.33 to place 24th.



The Green Wave had five individuals score point scorers in the 200 breast led by Danielle Barberie earning eighth with a 2:16.25 for 22 team points. Gwen Shahboz took 13th with a 2:16.68 for 14 team points. Paula Gaya Bisquerra was 14th with a 2:17.14 for 13 team points while Ebba Holgersson took 16th with a 2:18.96 for 11 team points.



Lise Coetzee was the team’s top finisher and point scorer in the 1650 free. Coetzee placed fifth overall with 16:50.50 for 25 team points. Shahboz took eighth with a 17:00.54 for 22 team points. Sydney Mullin earned 10th with a 17:01.47 for 17 team points. Phoebe Johnson took 19th with a 17:17.19 for six points. Kupsky finished 23rd with a 17:39.49 for two points.



Brewer took 11th in the platform diving with a 205.60 points for 16 team points. Taylor Cekay earned 19th place and six points with 177.30 points in the event



Next, the program will send diving qualifiers to the Zone Championships from March 8-11. The swimmers will next be in action as the team’s qualifiers will head to the National Invitational Championship from March 12-14. NCAAs go from March 18-21.

