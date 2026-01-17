Tulane Aquatics Have a Strong Opening Day at Mardi Gras Invite

The Tulane swimming & diving team had a strong opening day at the Mardi Gras Invite on Friday at the Reily Center Natatorium with a 51-24 victory over North Texas in the swimming portion of the meet and also totaled four of the top 10 three-meter diving marks.

The Green Wave won all seven events against North Texas in the first dual meet of the competition to earn 51 team points.

The 200 medley A team of Andrea Zeebe, Paula Gaya Bisquerra, Eliza Lennox, and Rafaela Sumida started the day earning the victory in a 1:44.81. The B team of Nicole Fant, Samantha Schoenborn, Olcaytu Hatipoglu, and Marin Shimkus swam a 1:54.19 to take third.

Lise Coetzee earned the 200 free win in a time of 1:54.08. Sydney Mullin was the runner-up with a 1:57.13. Mary Kate Kupsky earned a point for the team with a fourth-place finish in a 1:58.03.

The 200 fly was won by Varvara Gkiouzepa Petropoulou in a time of 2:02.37. Phoebe Johnson earned third with a 2:07.77.

The 100 IM was the first of two victories for Gwen Shahboz. She swam a 59.09 to take first place in the event. She also won the 200 breast with a 2:18.77.

Danielle Barberie took third in the 100 IM (1:00.21). Ebba Holgersson placed fourth to score a point in a 1:00.85. Barbie also finished third in the 200 breast (2:22.10).

Zeebe won the 100 back (2:02.09) as the Green Wave took each of the top four places in the event. Shimkus was the runner-up with 2:03.22, Schoenborn placed third with a 2:04.76, while Kupsky took fourth with a 2:06.44.

The Green Wave A team of Fant, Sumida, Hatipoglu, and Lennox won the 200 free relay (1:35.12). The squad’s B team of Petropoulou, Coetzee, Johnson, and Charley Floyd took third (1:40.36).

TU Diving Did Well, Too

In the diving portion of the meet, Libby Brewer finished second overall in the 3M with a score of 266.80. Tannah Proudfoot (6th overall – 161 pts.), Taylor Cekay (7th overall – 150 pts.), and Eva Shawver (10th overall – 85.20 pts.) also placed in the top 10 for Tulane

The team wraps up competition on the second day of the Mardi Gras Invite starting Saturday with a head-to-head matchup against New Mexico. The 1-meter diving competition starts at 12 p.m. The team diving gets started at 1:30 p.m. The Mardi Gras Invite wraps up at 5 p.m. with a dual meet against Little Rock.