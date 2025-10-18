Tulane-Army 1st Half Play-by-Play and Stats: Tulane 3 - Army 3
The Tulane Green Wave and Army Black Knights played an early game at Yulman Stadium. It was 84-degrees at kickoff shortly after 11:00 a.m. with winds out of the Southeast at 11 MPH toward the North end zone ,and humidity standing at 71%, giving Yulman a feels like temperature of 89-degrees
Tulane won the toss and deferred to the second half.
Army starts the game at their own 25 after the touchback. On a third down pass, Tulane is called for defensive holding, giving the Black Knights a 1st down. On a 4th and 2, Army is at their own 46 and goes for it, making it to the Tulane 48. Then, on a 4th down and 1, at the Tulane 39, the Black Knights go for it again, making it again. Another 4th down and 1 at the Tulane 29, and Army gets it. Again. Now 4-for-4 on 4th down conversions in this drive, tying for the most given up by Tulane in a game. There's 6:04 left in the 1st quarter. Army is called for a rare penalty, backing them up to the Tulane 43. The Black Knights stall at the Tulane 27 and MISS A 44-YARD FIELD GOAL. Army goes 18-plays, 48-yards for naught.
Tulane 0 - Army 0 3:16 to go in the 1st quarter
Tulane starts their first drive of the game with 3:16 to go in the 1st quarter clock at their own 27. Going no huddle, Tulane moves methodically down field, completing passes and running the ball to inside the Army 20 when the 1st quarter comes to an end.
Tulane 0 Army 0 End of the 1st Quarter
Tulane tosses their fourth swing pass to a wide out. Tulane called for illegal motion penalty, declined by Army. On the ensuing play, quarterback Jake Retzlaff is upended, landing on his back and injured. It sets up a 4th and 2 from the 8. Sullivan takes the field on 4th and 2, runs it to the 6. Officials marks it short of the 1st down. After review, Army takes over on their own 7.
Starting at their own 7, Army attempts a long pass up the sideline, where E'zaiah Shine is called for pass interference, moving the ball out to the Army 22. Three plays later, another 4th down for Army at their own 30, and they go for it and make it again. Now 4-for-4. Ball at the Army 37 when the Black Knights are called for their 2nd penalty of the game. A quick pass, gets the ball into Tulane territory at the 44. A deep pass to the Tulane 5 is dropped by their tight end (who was wide open). On third down, Tulane picks up its 1st sack of the game, by Jordan Norman. Army stalls and punts to the Tulane 13, the first punt of the game for either team.
Tulane starts at their own 13 with 7:31 to go in the 1st quarter. Going no huddle, Tulane drives with combinations of runs and passes, then the Wave is called for holding, pushing TU back to their own 27, where it's 1st and 20. No matter. Retzlaff completes two passes to the Army 39. An incompletion toward the end zone is Retzlaff's first incompletion of the game. The Wave drives to the Army 12 when the two-minute timeout comes about.
Tulane 0 - Army 0 Two-Minute timeout in the 2nd quarter
Tulane comes up short on 3rd and 7. PATRICK DURKIN HITS A 30-YARD FIELD GOAL TO GIVE TULANE THE LEAD.
Tulane 3 - Army 0 1:49 to go in the 2nd quarter
Army completes a 39-yard pass to the Tulane 32. The Black Knights stalls at the TU 26 and tries another field goal. DAWSON JONES HITS A 43-YARD FIELD GOAL TO TIE THE GAME.
Tulane 3 - Army 3 :23 to go in the 2nd quarter
Tulane begins at its own 25 with :23 second to go in the 1st half. One rush end the first half.
Statistic
Army
Tulane
Total Yards
143
157
Passing Yards
48
104
Rushing Yards
95
53
Penalties
2-20
3-35
1st Downs
9
9
3rd Down Conversions
0-for 7
3-for-5
4th Down Conversions
4-for-4
0-for-1
Total Plays
33
25
Time of Possession
19:16
10:44