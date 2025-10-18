Tulane-Army 2nd Half Stats and Play-by-Play: Tulane 24 - Army 17
Tulane 3 - Army 3 to begin the 3rd quarter.
Attendance for today's game comes close to matching the East Carolina numbers: 20,027 fans in Yulman.
Tulane will receive the kick to begin the 2nd half. Touchback. Green Wave at their 25 with the wind at their back. Three downs and out for the Wave. Alec Clark hits a 52-yard end-over-end punt.
Army takes over at its 20-yard line. The Black Knights pound the ball against Tulane, reaching the Tulane 49 with just over 10-minutes left in the 3rd quarter. Some arm tackling by the TU defense here in the 3rd. After going 0-7 on third down conversions in the 1st half, Army is now 2-for-2 on 3rd down, both of them were very short runs for the 1st. Another pass deep 36-yards downfield, but this one is complete to the TU 6. Three rushes later, QUARTERBACK CALE HELLUMS SCORES THE FIRST TOUCHDOWN FROM THE 1.
Army 10 - Tulane 3 6:31 to go in the 3rd quarter.
A good return gets Tulane to their own 42 to begin their 2nd drive of the 2nd half. Quickly downfield with passes, then QUARTERBACK JAKE RETZLAFF KEEPS THE BALL AROUND THE RIGHT FOR 37-YARD TOUCHDOWN RUN.
Tulane 10 - Army 10 4:52 to go in the 3rd
Army begins their drive at their 25 after the touchback. Another complete pass gets Army up to its 38. A rare mistake by Army, as the ball was fumbled and recovered by the Black Knights at their own 33. Third and 16 and Tulane D holds. A punt of 34-yards sets up Tulane at its 32 with 1:35 to go in the 3rd quarter. The Wave get a couple of runs and the 3rd quarter comes to an end.
Tulane 10 - Army 10 End of the 3rd quarter
The Wave start the 4th quarter at Army's 46 faced with a 3rd and 6, going into a steady 11-MPH wind. Brisk pass gets it to the Army 28. Faced with another 3rd and 6, now at the Army 24, Retzlaff throws his first interception of the year into the Army end zone.
Army takes over on their 20 with 14:10 to go in the game. Faced with a third down at their 28, Army runs for a 1st to their own 44. Army continues to pound the line in the 4th quarter. Army is owning the line of scrimmage and passing when the Wave least expect it. Now down to the TU 32 after a great catch. Then, another rare mistake, as Black Knight quarterback Cale Hellums fumbles the ball at the Tulane 32, but it's recovered by Army. The pound and ground continues, as Army reaches the Tulane 20. A quick slash by Hellums again and it's 1st and goal at the TU 8. The Tulane D looks tired. Tulane called for offsides, now it's 2nd and goal from the 1-foot line. CALE HELLUMS DIVES OVER FROM THERE FOR THE BLACK KNIGHTS' 2ND TOUCHDOWN.
Army 17 - Tulane 10 5:54 to go in the 4th quarter
Tulane starts at their own 25-yard line after the touchback with 5:54 to go in the 4th quarter. Solid passes and chunk runs gets the Wave to the Army 14 with 3:14 to go in the game. The Wave has a 4th and 8 at the Army 12 when the two-minute timeout is called.
Army 17 - Tulane 10 2:00 to go in the 4th quarter
Faced with a 4th and 8 at the Army 12 with two minutes to go in the game, JAKE RETZLAFF THROWS A 12-YARD STRIKE INTO THE END ZONE TO BRYCE BOHANNON. It's Bohannnon's first career touchdown.
Tulane 17 - Army 17 1:54 to go in the 4th quarter
Army starts at their own 25 after the touchback. Army runs for two yards, and Tulane calls their 1st timeout of the 2nd half. 1:48 to go in the 3rd. Another run up the middle gains 3, and Tulane calls their 2nd timeout with 1:44 to go. Army runs it up the gut and gains 2. Tulane timeout with 1:37 to go in the game, and Army faced with a 4th and three. The Black Knights punt and Tulane takes over at their 25 with 1:28 to go in the game and no timeouts left.
Tulane begins at their own 25. Two passes pick up two yards Retzlaff picks the sideline for a completion to the TU 38. A strike to the Army 46, then an injury timeout for Army stops the clock with :45 to go in the game. A scramble by Retzlaff gets the ball to the Army 36, then an Army defensive holding gets it to the Army 26. A JUGGLING TIPPED PASS AND CATCH FROM QUARTERBACK RETZLAFF TO SHAZZ PRESTON FROM 26-YARDS OUT IS A TOUCHDOWN.
Tulane 24 - Army 17 :27 to go in the 4th Quarter
After the touchback, Army gets the ball at its 25 with :27 to go in the game. Back to pass, no one open, quarterback Hellums runs for three and Army calls their 1st timeout with :21 to go in the game. Army completes a pass to their own 44. with :15 to go. A run by Hellums gets the ball to the Tulane 46, where Army calls their 2nd time with :08 to go in the game. A short pass to the Tulane 38 and Army calls its final timeout with :04 to go in the game. A throw to the end zone falls incomplete on the last play of the game.
Tulane 24 - Army 17 Final Score
Statistic
Army
Tulane
Total Yards
358
402
Passing Yards
125
261
Rushing Yards
233
141
Penalties
3-30
4-36
1st Downs
21
23
3rd Down Efficiency
6-15
6-11
4th Down Efficiency
4-4
1-2
Plays
73
58
Sacks
0
1-for 3 yards
Time of Possession
38:49
21:11