Tulane - Army Game Time Set by American Conference

The American Conference announced the starting time for the Tulane-Army game, set for Yulman Stadium on October 20th.

Doug Joubert

Tulane Football Field Logo
Tulane Football Field Logo / CHRIS LANDSBERGER/THE OKLAHOMAN via Imagn Content Services, LLC
The kickoff time and the network for Tulane football’s Oct. 20 home game at Yulman Stadium against Army was announced Monday by the American Conference.

The Green Wave and the Black Knights square off against each other at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20, in a game that will also be broadcasted on ESPNU.

Tulane leads the series 13-10-1 all-time against Army since the start of the play between the schools in 1953. Tulane has won four of the last five games of the series but did suffer a 35-14 road defeat to the Black Knights in the 2024 AAC Championship Game.

Green Wave Lead in American Categories

The program ranks second in the league this season in interceptions (6) and turnovers gained (11). Patrick Durkin is the American’s leader in both field goals a game (1.80) and field goal percentage (1.000). Alec Clark ranks second in the conference with his average of 45.6 yards per punt. Jake Retzlaff leads the league in rushing touchdowns (7) and is ninth in rushing yards (368). He is also fourth in passing yards per completion (12.06). Javion White is second in the conference and is placed fourth nationally in interceptions (3).

The Tulane football team (4-1, 1-0 American) has started the 2025 season with four wins in the first five games including a pair of wins over Power 4 opponents in the regular season for the first time since 1988. The program is also 1-0 in American play for the fourth straight season.

The Green Wave are set for a prime time matchup against East Carolina this Thursday in Yulman Stadium.

