Tulane Athletics Honor Women's Golf Coach Sue Bower with Hall of Fame Induction
In 1992 the Tulane Green Wave Women’s Golf Team were ranked 121st out of 122 NCAA Division1 programs. By the end of the 2003 fall season Golfweek Magazine had her team ranked number 18 in the country (number 20 by Golfstat.com) according to the Waves’ official website.
There was steady improvement each season under Bower. It took her only four years to get Tulane into the top 50 as the ‘95-‘96 team ranked 46th. A short four years later they finished third in Conference USA and finished 31st nationally. This breakout season ultimately earned them their first trip to the NCAA East Regional.
Throughout her tenure she coached 12 All-Conference USA honorees, a three-time C-USA Player of the Year, a trio of league Freshmen of the Year, two Louisiana Players of the Year and four LSWA Freshmen of the Year.
Bower made sure that her students excelled on the course as well as in the classroom. On 33 different occasions she had players named to the Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll. Four students earned NGCA All-Scholar Honors while another two took home the prestigious C-USA Women’s Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Her hard work and ability to create a winning team did not go unnoticed. By the end of her career she had a total of nine Coach-of-the -Year awards. Three of which came in 2003 from the National Golf Coaches Association - which named her East Region Coach of the Year - the LPGA - which named her Central Division Coach of the Year - and the Louisiana Sportswriters Association.
Tulane Athletics has an incredible Hall of Fame Class this year and Bower is definitely a headliner. The Green Waves are proud of all that she accomplished for their program and she will now her legacy will forever be cemented with the institute.