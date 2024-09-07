Tulane Baseball Announces 2024 Fall Ball Schedule After Reaching Historic Heights Last Season
Entering his third year at the helm for the Tulane baseball program, head coach Jay Uhlman released the Green Wave’s fall schedule on Friday.
The first pitch of Tulane’s fall ball slate will start with practice on Thursday, Oct. 17, before participating in the annual Alumni Game on Sunday, Oct. 20. Fans can catch the team at two home scrimmages on Oct. 26 against Pearl River Community College and Nov. 2 against Nicholls, before the Green Wave cap off the 2024 fall ball season with the Fall World Series on Nov. 21-Nov. 23.
Since being hired as Tulane’s head coach in 2022, Uhlman has exceeded expectations by leading the Green Wave to historic heights. After reaching the NCAA Regionals via a 36-26 record and a second straight AAC Championship, Uhlman’s crew defeated Nicholls 3-0 for the first regional victory since 2016 and the first shutout in an NCAA Regional since 2005.
The Green Wave will return 22 starters from last year’s squad, including superstar pitcher Luc Fladda who pitched eight scoreless innings in the victory over the Colonels in the 2024 Corvallis Regional.
Tulane’s veterans are not the only players looking to make their marks this season. A plethora of talented newcomers join the program this year looking to impact the diamond and continue the Green Wave’s winning ways this season.
Grad transfer pitcher Garrett Payne joins the roster after transferring from NC State in the offseason. The Charlottesville, Virginia, native is eager to make an impact on the mound for Tulane after missing the 2023 season with an injury.
“[Payne] is a 6’8” right-handed pitcher from North Carolina State, Garett joins us as a grad transfer,” pitching coach Anthony Izzio said.
“Despite limited action in 2023 due to injury, Garett made a strong comeback this summer with the Chatham Angels in the Cape Cod League, logging 14.1 innings with 13 strikeouts and just 5 walks. His fastball consistently reaches between 90-95 mph, and we’re excited to bring his past experiences into our clubhouse and onto the mound.”
Along with talent and depth in the bullpen featuring the likes of Payne and Fladda, the Green Wave had impressive signings in the offseason – including versatile freshmen outfielders Tanner Chun and Jason Wachs.
Below is the Tulane Green Wave fall ball schedule:
Oct. 17 – First Day of Fall Practice
Oct. 18-20 – Alumni Weekend
Oct. 20 – Alumni Game
Oct. 26 – Fall Scrimmage vs. Pearl River Community College
Nov. 2 – Fall Scrimmage vs. Nicholls
Nov. 21 – Fall World Series – Game 1
Nov. 22 – Fall World Series – Game 2
Nov. 23 – Fall World Series – Game 3