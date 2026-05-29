Tulane Baseball Associate Head Coach Will Not Return in 2027
Tulane University made the announcement today that associate head coach Anthony Izzio will not be returning to the program in 2027.
"After four years at Tulane University, this is a difficult decision for me and my family," Izzio said in a prepared statement. "This program has meant a great deal to us, and I will always be grateful for the opportunity to be part of something so special."
Head coach Jay Uhlman expressed his thanks to his assistant.
"You helped created two championship-winning teams, two NCAA Regional appearances, 11 professional players and countless meaningful relationships that will last far beyond the game," Uhlman said in his prepared statement. "On behalf of the entire program, we have nothing but gratitude for everything you poured into this place. We wish you and your family nothing but success and happiness in whatever comes next."
Izzio was especially responsible for the pitching staff, which has produced such gems as Michael Lombardi and Tayler Montiel. His staff hit a speed bump this season as injuries piled up and those not injured were not able to hit the strike zone consistently, yielding a collective 5.95 ERA for the staff, tied for third worse in the American Conference.
Izzio is credited with being a likable coach, so much so that players mentioned him as part of the reason they signed on to come to Tulane in the first place.
No word as to where Izzio will ply his wares next, nor who will fill the void.
Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics
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Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.