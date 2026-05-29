Tulane Baseball Associate Head Coach Will Not Return in 2027

Tulane University made the announcement today that associate head coach Anthony Izzio will not be returning to the program in 2027.

"After four years at Tulane University, this is a difficult decision for me and my family," Izzio said in a prepared statement. "This program has meant a great deal to us, and I will always be grateful for the opportunity to be part of something so special."

Head coach Jay Uhlman expressed his thanks to his assistant.

"You helped created two championship-winning teams, two NCAA Regional appearances, 11 professional players and countless meaningful relationships that will last far beyond the game," Uhlman said in his prepared statement. "On behalf of the entire program, we have nothing but gratitude for everything you poured into this place. We wish you and your family nothing but success and happiness in whatever comes next."

Izzio was especially responsible for the pitching staff, which has produced such gems as Michael Lombardi and Tayler Montiel. His staff hit a speed bump this season as injuries piled up and those not injured were not able to hit the strike zone consistently, yielding a collective 5.95 ERA for the staff, tied for third worse in the American Conference.

Izzio is credited with being a likable coach, so much so that players mentioned him as part of the reason they signed on to come to Tulane in the first place.

No word as to where Izzio will ply his wares next, nor who will fill the void.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics