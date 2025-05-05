Tulane Baseball Avoids Weekend Sweep, Beats Florida Atlantic in Series Finale
Coming into the weekend, Tulane baseball had an opportunity to better position themselves in the American Athletic Conference standings.
With UTSA all but running away with the regular season title, the Green Wave were set to face Florida Atlantic for a three-game series with a chance to take over second place by having a good showing.
That didn't happen, though.
After things got postponed on Friday because of inclement weather, Tulane dropped both games of the doubleheader on Saturday, losing the first one 16-12 before turning around and getting beat 10-8 in the second.
It was a tough start to the set for the Green Wave, but they were able to avoid the sweep on Sunday.
Tulane struck first in the finale, with James Agabedis getting things going with an RBI double that was later followed by a two-run homer from Theo Bryant IV in the second inning. But unlike in Game 2, they were able to hold onto this lead by getting a strong showing from the pitching staff.
Blaise Wilcenski started the contest and threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out four and walking one. He was later pulled because he was on a predetermined pitch limit, and that's when things got a little shaky for the Green Wave.
Carter Benbrook came on in relief, and despite Tulane taking a 6-0 lead in the bottom half of the fourth frame when Connor Rasmussen walked with the bases loaded, Jason Wachs scored on a wild pitch and Hugh Pinkney had an RBI single, they were in some danger of losing their lead.
Benbrook gave up an RBI single in the top of the sixth, and then he allowed three more runs in the seventh on two singles and a ground out.
But with the score sitting at 6-4, Jacob Moore entered and closed things out, throwing two scoreless innings where he struck out two batters.
Tulane avoided the sweep with timely hitting and solid pitching.
They are now 28-20 and 11-10 in AAC play, putting them behind UTSA (37-10, 18-3), Florida Atlantic (31-16, 12-9), Charlotte (27-20, 12-9) and South Florida (24-21, 12-9), while also being tied with East Carolina (27-21, 11-10) in the conference standings.
The Green Wave will return to the diamond on May 6 to face New Orleans on Greer Field at Turchin Stadium with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.