Tulane Baseball Bringing Heat On the Mound With Deep Bullpen in 2025

An extended look at ‘23 Grayson Smith (GA) who’s worked 88-91 T93 with lots of carry. He’s shown a breaking ball with high-tilt, showing 11-5 shape and turning to it often. Collected plenty of whiffs, helping add 5 punchouts over 3 innings. #Gators commit. #BCS pic.twitter.com/pF6DSISw7G