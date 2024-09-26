Tulane Baseball Bringing Heat On the Mound With Deep Bullpen in 2025
For the Tulane Green Wave baseball program, the team is historically accustomed to having depth at every position on the diamond.
With 57 All-Americans and 135 players sent to the majors, the program has proven its ability to develop and produce some of the top talents in the country.
The 2025 season is shaping up to be no different for a Green Wave squad that features a plethora of talented pitchers who all aim to make a difference in New Orleans, Louisiana, for the Green, Blue and White this season.
Here are three names on Tulane’s pitching staff to know as the Green Wave looks to rewrite history again in 2025:
Luc Fladda (LHP)
To perfectly depict the talent of the left-hander from Chesterfield, Missouri, it is only right to flashback to his performance in Tulane’s historic 3-0 shutout of Nicholls in the Corvallis Regional last season.
Luc Fladda held the Colonels to four hits and two walks while recording one strikeout in eight innings on the mound. The combined shutout with fellow teammate and closer Jacob Moore was the Green Wave’s first shutout in a NCAA Regional since the 7-0 victory over Eastern Kentucky in the 2004 Oxford Regional.
The strong-armed senior spent the beginning of his collegiate career for Oklahoma and Johnson County Community College, before transferring to Tulane last season. As a junior in 2024, Fladda posted a 5-3 record for the Green Wave with 61 strikeouts in 83.0 innings pitched.
Fladda’s 4.77 ERA ranked 14th amongst starting pitchers in the American Athletic Conference last season.
His talented arm produces nasty pitches with impressive velocity and spin rate. According to Perfect Game, Fladda ranked eight MPH above the class average velocity at 88 MPH. Fladda’s offspeed work on the mound will come in handy on the Green Wave’s quest to make another NCAA Tournament appearance in 2025.
RHP Grayson Smith
One of Tulane’s most highly-anticipated additions in the offseason was the sophomore right-hander from Rocky Face, Georgia.
Grayson Smith comes from Florida, where he appeared in 15 games and posted 25 strikeouts in 17.2 innings as a freshman last season. He also threw two scoreless innings in relief against Oklahoma State in the Stillwater Regional for the Gators.
Smith brings youth and a plethora of potential to a depth-filled Green Wave bullpen this season. Coming out of high school, he was ranked the 47th-best right-handed pitcher in the country via Perfect Game. Smith posted a 1.73 ERA and struck out 167 batters in his senior season.
With a fastball that hovers around 95 MPH and an impressive curveball that can feature some major bite, the right-hander will play a tremendous role out of the bullpen for the Green Wave this season.
RHP Henry Shuffler
One of the most impressive pieces on Tulane’s 2025 pitching staff comes in the form of the 6’7 right-hander from Lafayette, Louisiana.
Henry Shuffler transferred from ULM to Tulane before the start of last season, Before he arrived in New Orleans, Shuffler recorded 55 strikeouts in 21 appearances for the Warhawks. In 2024, Shuffler immediately impacted the Green Wave, as he posted a 4-0 record with a 4.89 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 46.0 innings pitched.
The right-handed pitcher uses his height and weight to hum the baseball past hitters with high velocity while shoving breaking balls that present an impressive spin rate. The right-hander will look to continue his success on the diamond and defend his undefeated record at Tulane in 2025.