Tulane Baseball Chosen For 4th and Has Two Named Preseason All-Conference

Tulane’s baseball team, in a vote of the league’s coaches, was picked for fourth and had two players selected as American Preseason All-Conference. The Green Wave received 57 points in the recently released American Conference Coaches’ Poll.

The team also saw outfielder Jason Wachs and designated hitter Matthias Haas chosen as Preseason American All-Conference.



Wachs led the team with a .335 batting average as a true freshman. He played 51 games with 45 starts while totaling 46 runs, 56 hits, 14 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 25 RBIs, 80 total bases, a .479 slugging percentage, 31 walks and a .457 on-base percentage. Wachs was an unanimous selection to the league’s 2025 All-Freshman Team. He ended his first campaign in the Olive and Blue on a 23-game hitting streak, and a 26-game on-base streak.



Haas hit .303 with 35 runs, 63 hits, 21 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 40 RBIs, 98 total bases, a .471 slugging percentage, 19 walks, 11 hit by pitches, and four sacrifice flies in 2025. His 21 doubles were second in the conference. He ranked tied for second on the team with nine multi-RBI games and 21 multi-hit contests.



Tulane is coming off a season that saw the program advance to the American Conference Championship Game for this third straight season. The program has now won nine of the team’s last 10 games in American tournament play dating back to the 2023 season including a pair of league championships and automatic berths into the NCAA Tournament. Tulane went 33-25 last season and had five American All-Conference selections on the year in Michael Lombardi (P – 1st), Connor Rasmussen (2B – 1st), Gavin Schulz (DH – 2nd), Jason Wachs (All-Freshman) and Tanner Chun (All-Freshman). The team also had three chosen for the league’s All-Tournament Team in Schulz, Tayler Montiel and Theo Bryant IV plus a pair on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) All-State Team in Lombardi and Rasmussen. Additionally, the program had three players selected in the 2025 MLB Draft in Lombardi (Kansas City Royals – 2nd round), Montiel (Arizona Diamondbacks – 12th round), and Rasmussen (Kansas City Royals – 15th round).



The 2026 schedule features 27 home games in Greer Field at Turchin Stadium, a neutral site contest in Mississippi, and 28 road games. Tulane is set to visit a total of seven different states with games in California, Alabama, Texas, Mississippi, Kansas, Florida, and North Carolina. The schedule also includes 17 games against 2025 NCAA Tournament participants with contests against Southern Miss (2), UTSA (3), Creighton (3), East Carolina (3), TCU (3), Mississippi State (1), UCLA (1), and LSU (1).



Tulane begins their 2026 campaign on the road with three games against Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles starting on February 13. This will be the first time that Tulane has opened the season on the road since 2023 and only the sixth time since 1993. The Green Wave starts the home season at Turchin Stadium at Greer Field and face-off with Harvard for a three-game set from February 20-22.

Courtesy Tulane Athletics