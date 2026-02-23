Tulane Baseball Completes Sweep of Harvard with a 11-1 smacking of the Crimson
Tulane’s baseball team finished off the three-game sweep of Harvard on Sunday, Feb. 22, with an 11-1 seven inning run-shortened victory on Greer Field at Turchin Stadium. The victory pushes the Green Wave record to 5-2 on the season. The Crimson are now 0-3, as this was their seasoning opening weekend.
Tulane totaled 11 runs on seven hits, but also registered 12 walks and were hit by four pitches.
Frankel Pitching Like an Ace
Liberty transfer pitcher Jack Frankel (1-0) was the story of the game as he was in control throughout in throwing a complete game while surrendering one run and scattering seven hits with no walks and three strikeouts. It was the first complete game pitched by the Tulane staff this year.
Kaikea Harrison led the offensive charge with a career-high four RBIs. Tye Wood totaled a pair of hits along with two RBIs and a run scored. Jason Wachs had a hit and an RBI. Nolan Nawrocki recorded a run scored plus a walk and a hit by pitch. Hugh Pinkney had a hit, a walk and run scored. Tanner Chun walked three times, scored three runs and stole a pair of bases. Trent Liolios scored two runs and had a hit. Matthias Haas totaled two walks, a run, a hit and an RBI. A.J. Groeneveld walked twice and had a run scored.
Back and Forth Early
Tulane took the early 1-0 lead in the opening inning on a Wachs’ RBI single to short left to score Wood. The Green Wave added a tally to the lead in the second inning as Harrison was hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded to score Chun.
Harvard cut the deficit in half in the third inning, 2-1.
More Tulane Fireworks. Again.
The Green Wave exploded for five runs in the third inning. Chun started the rally with a two-out walk, stole second, went to third on a catcher’s throwing error and scored on a wild pitch. Harrison then drove in a pair of runs with his single up the middle. He was followed by a double from Wood to drive in two more to put the team up 7-1.
Tulane added four runs in the fourth inning on a wild pitch to score Nawrocki, an RBI single from Liolios, an RBI single from Haas and an RBI ground out from Groeneveld to put the final score at 11-1.
Midweek Games on the Road
Next, Tulane plays road midweek games against UNO, Feb. 24, and South Alabama, Feb. 25, before welcoming Eastern Kentucky for a three-game set from Feb. 27 – March 1
Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics
Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.