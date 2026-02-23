Tulane Baseball Completes Sweep of Harvard with a 11-1 smacking of the Crimson

Tulane’s baseball team finished off the three-game sweep of Harvard on Sunday, Feb. 22, with an 11-1 seven inning run-shortened victory on Greer Field at Turchin Stadium. The victory pushes the Green Wave record to 5-2 on the season. The Crimson are now 0-3, as this was their seasoning opening weekend.

Tulane totaled 11 runs on seven hits, but also registered 12 walks and were hit by four pitches.

Frankel Pitching Like an Ace

Liberty transfer pitcher Jack Frankel (1-0) was the story of the game as he was in control throughout in throwing a complete game while surrendering one run and scattering seven hits with no walks and three strikeouts. It was the first complete game pitched by the Tulane staff this year.

Kaikea Harrison led the offensive charge with a career-high four RBIs. Tye Wood totaled a pair of hits along with two RBIs and a run scored. Jason Wachs had a hit and an RBI. Nolan Nawrocki recorded a run scored plus a walk and a hit by pitch. Hugh Pinkney had a hit, a walk and run scored. Tanner Chun walked three times, scored three runs and stole a pair of bases. Trent Liolios scored two runs and had a hit. Matthias Haas totaled two walks, a run, a hit and an RBI. A.J. Groeneveld walked twice and had a run scored.

Back and Forth Early

Tulane took the early 1-0 lead in the opening inning on a Wachs’ RBI single to short left to score Wood. The Green Wave added a tally to the lead in the second inning as Harrison was hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded to score Chun.



Harvard cut the deficit in half in the third inning, 2-1.

More Tulane Fireworks. Again.

The Green Wave exploded for five runs in the third inning. Chun started the rally with a two-out walk, stole second, went to third on a catcher’s throwing error and scored on a wild pitch. Harrison then drove in a pair of runs with his single up the middle. He was followed by a double from Wood to drive in two more to put the team up 7-1.

Tulane added four runs in the fourth inning on a wild pitch to score Nawrocki, an RBI single from Liolios, an RBI single from Haas and an RBI ground out from Groeneveld to put the final score at 11-1.

Midweek Games on the Road

Next, Tulane plays road midweek games against UNO, Feb. 24, and South Alabama, Feb. 25, before welcoming Eastern Kentucky for a three-game set from Feb. 27 – March 1

