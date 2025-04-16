Tulane Baseball Dominated by University of New Orleans in Midweek Defeat
The Tulane Green Wave lost a midweek rivalry showdown by a score of 10-5 on the baseball diamond against the New Orleans Privateers of the Southland Conference.
It's a loss that prevented what would have been the Wave's seventh win in their last nine contests and third win in their last four after defeating the UAB Blazers last weekend two out of three in the conference series.
The Privateers jumped all over Tulane early with six runs in the first inning, creating a hole the Green Wave was unable to climb out of despite adding two of their own in the bottom half.
John-Paul Sauer struggled mightily in his start and allowed the first four runs before even recording an out. Sauer -- who earned the loss -- was credited with four of the earned runs before Wes Burton entered and did not fare much better.
In 2.2 innings, Burton gave up three earned runs and struck out three as New Orleans added three more runs in the third inning before getting to double digits in the fourth.
In relief of Burton was Grayson Smith, who was also credited for three earned runs in just 0.2 innings pitched.
After the fourth inning, the Tulane bullpen held the Privateers scoreless the rest of the way, but the bats for the Green Wave couldn't quit get going enough with just one run in the sixth and another in the ninth before the game came to a close.
From the bullpen, all three of Michael Devenney (1.1 innings), Gavin Smith (1.2 innings), and J.D. Rodriguez (2.2 innings) did not give up a run with Devenney and Rodriguez not even allowing a hit.
On offense for Tulane, it was Michael Lombardi leading the charge with two RBI along with a solo home run from Connor Rasmussen, an RBI from Nate Johnson, and three hits from Gavin Schulz.
For New Orleans, it was Sawyer Toney earning the victory on the mound while Jake D'Altrui terrorized at the plate with two hits, including a three-run home run. Matt Gonzalez added two hits and two RBI as well.
The loss dropped the Green Wave's overall record on the season to 23-15 and their impressive home record at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium to 19-8.
Up next is a road trip and a huge series in San Antonio against the conference leading UTSA Roadrunners beginning on Thursday evening where Tulane -- who trails by three games -- could find their way at the top of the conference if things go right.