Tulane Baseball Falls to #17 TCU, 10-2

The Tulane baseball team (8-6) fell by a 10-2 score to No. 21 / No. 17 TCU (8-5) on Friday in the first game of the three-game set at Lupton Stadium. The Green Wave surrendered three runs in the first two innings and six more tallies in the final two innings.

Trey Cehajic (1-1) started and went six innings for Tulane. He surrendered four runs on nine hits, but limited the damage with a double play and five strikeouts. LuisPablo Navarro was tagged with a pair of runs in 0.1 of an inning. Jack Brafa surrendered three runs in his 0.1 of an inning. Julis Ejike-Charles allowed a run in 0.2 of an inning with two strikeouts. Jacob Moore finished out the game throwing the final 0.2 out of the bullpen.

Jason Wachs had two of the team’s four hits. Kaikea Harrison drove in one of the team’s two runs. The runs were scored by Nolan Nawrocki and Jack Johnson. Nawrocki had two walks and a hit in the game. Hugh Pinkney and Johnny Elliott had the team’s other hits.

TCU outhit Tulane 12-5 in the game.

TCU scored first on an RBI single from Nolan Traeger in the first.

The Horned Frogs added two more runs to the tally in the second inning on the base hit from Colton Griffin and an RBI infield hit away from the shift by Sawyer Stronsnider

TCU pushed another run across as Cole Cramer had an RBI base hit just out of the reach of the second baseman to increase their lead to 4-0 after four.

The fifth was fruitful for Tulane as the team scored a pair of runs. Harrison drove in the first run with a fielder’s choice. The second came as Johnson hustled home on a pass ball.

The Green Wave threatened with multiple runners on base in the top of the seventh but were unable to capitalized as a double play ended the frame.

TCU broke the game open with five runs, 9-2, in the bottom of seventh inning. The first run came off a stolen base throwing error to score the trailing runner from third. The next four came in on the grand slam from Lucas Franco.

The Horned Frogs tacked on a run in the bottom of the eighth inning on a Kyuss Gargett single to make the final score 10-2.

Next, Tulane plays the second game of the series against the Horned Frogs starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics