Tulane Baseball Hires Pitching Coach, Roster Grows

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The Tulane baseball program this week announced the hiring of Chris Wojick as the new pitching coach and recruiting coordinator for the Green Wave. Wojick takes the spot left open with the departure of Anthony Izzio a month ago.

"What he has helped accomplish within the programs he has served is thoroughly impressive," Wave head coach Jay Uhlman said in a press release. "He has consistently built winning cultures through tireless recruiting efforts, strong player development, and an unwavering commitment to excellence."

Wojick Has the Pedigree

Wojick just finished his fourth season at Yale, where he served in the same position as he will fulfill at Tulane. His pitchers were one of the tops staffs in the Northeast. The Bulldogs led the Ivy League in ERA for two consecutive years, with his 2025 staff finishing fifth nationally in the 2025 season.

Among the players he has formed:

- Ivy League and Northeast Pitcher of the Year in both 2025 in Jack Ohman and Tate Evans in 2026

- 2025 National Freshman Pitcher of the Year (Ohman) named Perfect Game College Freshman Pitcher of the Year

- has coached 10 all-conference selections

Prior to Yale, Wojick was the associate head coach at Eastern Connecticut State University (ECSU) in 2022, coaching at ECSU since 2018-19 and returning there after seven seasons at Wesleyan University. He graduated from ECSU in 2011. At ECSU, Wojick's pitching staff led NCAA Division III in ERA in 2022 (2.91), with the team ranking in the top five nationally in hits allowed per nine, shutouts, WHIP, and walks allowed per nine.



In the statement, Uhlman credited the rest of his staff for their input in the decision-making process.

"While the final decision ultimately rested with me, they played an integral role in the evaluation and vetting of our candidates."

"Tulane has always been a place I have admired since I was younger," Wojick said in the statement. "My family and I are very excited to join the Tulane community. It truly is a special place that we are looking forward to calling home."

Wojick moves to Uptown with his wife Courtney, and their daughters, Paisley and Mackenna

Portal Players Plussed

After spending two years at Delgado, right handed pitcher Aidan Grab has signed on the dotted line to play for Tulane. While pitching for the Dolphins in 2026, the Mandeville High School native averaged over a strikeout an inning over 57.2-frames while only walking twenty last season.

Left-handed pitcher Carson Orvis made Tulane his choice in the portal. The Division III junior was at Kalamazoo College over the last two seasons, piling up impressive numbers for the Hornets garnering multiple 9-strikeout games. In his 73.1-innings pitched in 2026, the 6-foot, 185-pounder out of Michigan struck out 79 while only walking 29 and putting up a 3.19-ERA.

2026 Prep Grads

The Green Wave announced four from the high school ranks in November:

- Laird Williams, RHP, 6' 8", 245, already hitting 92-MPH on his fastball, the Edmond Memorial High School graduate has a four-pitch repertoire that also includes a changeup, curveball, and slider.

- Braden Place, RHP, 6' 6", 227, highly regarded right-handed pitcher and first baseman from Roxbury Latin School in Massachusetts. Had impressive high school performances in the Independent School League (ISL).

- Beckett Suh, 5' 11", 180, infielder/pitcher. University High in Zionsville, Indiana, on the outskirts of Indianapolis: Played shortstop, 3rd base, and pitched, showing good velocity on his fastball while being able to throw three pitches well. Throws right, bats left.

- Dominic Pellegrin, 6' 1", 175, infielder, Holy Cross, New Orleans: Pellegrin has played all over the middle infield, but can help out at shortstop after the graduation of Kaikea Harrison..