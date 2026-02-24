Tulane Baseball in Back-to-Back Away Games, Starting Tonight at UNO

The Tulane baseball team (5-2) plays a pair of mid-weeks to start a five-game week in the squad’s third week of action. The program starts the week heading across town to take on UNO (2-5) on Tuesday, Feb. 24, at Maestri Field at 6:30 p.m. The team then travels to Mobile, Alabama to take on South Alabama (5-2) at Stanky Field on Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 6:30 p.m. The contests against UNO and South Alabama will be shown on ESPN+



Pitching Matchups



Tulane is schedule to throw redshirt junior righty Jude Abbadessa against the Privateers on Tuesday. Abbadessa is making his first start in a Tulane uniform and fourth appearance of his season already against UNO. He has yet to give up a run or a hit in 3.1 innings out of the bullpen with four strikeouts. Abbadessa is a transfer from UConn where in 2025 he appeared in 17 games that covered 16.1 innings including four starts.



UNO is countering with left-handed pitcher Bryson Goff. Goff is 0-1 on the year in two appearances and one start. He has thrown a total of one inning and surrendered six runs and two walks.



Neither Tulane or South Alabama have announced the expected starting pitcher on Wednesday.



Scouting UNO



UNO is off to a 2-5 start this season after dropping two of three games at the hosted Maestri Classic over the weekend. The Privateers have been led the plate by Dylan Biddick. Biddick has 14 hits, two home runs and eight RBIs in the first seven games of the season. Miles Curley also has knocked in eight runs this season.



Kruise Newman leads the team with his three home runs. William Andrade has been the team’s top pitcher with 10 strikeouts in 7.2 innings thrown. The UNO pitching staff has limited opponents to a .259 batting average and 14 extra base hits but have also walked 51 and hit 12 batters in 60.0 innings worked. Last year, UNO went 28-26 with a mark of 12-17 in the Southland Conference. The Privateers won three games in the Southland Conference Tournament before being eliminated. The program is under new leadership as Andrew Gipson is in his first year with the program. Overall, this is his third year as collegiate head coach after working at Belhaven for the last two seasons. He is 61-37 in his head coaching career.



Pelican Cup



The Pelican Cup was brought back in 2018. After a two-year hiatus in 2020 and 2021, it returned again in 2022. The Privateers are the current holders of the cup after going 2-0 last season against Tulane. The Privateers have captured the cup four times (2018, 2019, 2023, and 2025) while Tulane has been the winner of the cup twice (2022 and 2024).



Series History



This will be the 162nd all-time meeting between the crosstown rivals on the diamond in a series that started in 1971. Tulane leads the all-time series 87-74. The Green Wave dropped both games to the Privateers last season.



Against the Southland Conference



The road game against UNO is the first of seven games against a Southland Conference opponent this season for Tulane. The program went 5-4 against Southland Conference (SLC) opponents last season. The school’s all-time mark is 308-166 against current schools in the SLC.

