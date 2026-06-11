Tulane Baseball Loses Star, Sources Say

What we here at On SI Tulane hoped wouldn't happen, apparently has.

According to multiple sources, Tulane star outfielder, Jason Wachs, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Hoist the Colors Staff Stephen Igoe Reports TU Star Leaving Uptown | Hoist the Colors

Tulane OF Jason Wachs has entered the transfer portal, I’ve been told.



Wachs was Tulane’s best hitter this last season hitting .327 with 21 doubles, 9 HRs and 54 RBIs. pic.twitter.com/w9EWNlbUDn — Andrew Riedell (@RiedellAndrew) June 2, 2026

Wachs was a 2026 Preseason All-Conference selection by the American Conference coaches and a First Team selection to the Diamond Report's American Preseason All-Conference Team. He led the Green Wave at the plate and in the field.

He hit .327 with a .527 slugging percentage and a .453 on-base percentage. Wachs paced the Green Wave in hits (66), doubles (21), RBIs (54), and home runs (9) over 56 games, earning him 1st team honors in the American Athletic Conference. During the season, he was awarded conference Player of the Week during the month of May after hitting .500 and launching a crucial home run against LSU. Wachs boasted an exceptionally strong and accurate throwing arm that opponents actively avoided challenging from his right field position.

A single source is also reporting the departure via the portal of a Tulane pitcher that the Green Wave acquired in said portal in 2025, as well as a Wave outfielder. We have only one reference on this, so we will report on it once we have more information.

The 2026 roster has a number of players who have either used up their eligibility completely or have given indications they might look for another year in college.

There are a number of Wave players who are graduate players

- Tye Wood, outfielder

- Matthias Hass, infielder/outfielder

- Brett Rowell, catcher

- Trent Liolios, infielder

- Jack Johnson, utility

- Will Clements, RHP

- Jake Toporek, LHP

- Tom Vincent, LHP

- Aidan Rath, RHP

- Trey Cehajic, RHP



Among the redshirted seniors were

- Jacob Moore, RHP

- Blaise Wilcenski, RHP



And the seniors on the 2026 roster included

- James Agabedis, infielder

- Kaikea Harrison, infielder

- Nolan Nawrocki, infielder

- Hugh Pinkney, catcher

- JD Rodriguez, RHP

We have no word on any additions to the Green Wave baseball program through the transfer portal thus far. As soon as we do, we'll let you know.

On SI Tulane Analysis

We feel like we are sounding like a broken record, but Tulane baseball needs to be on an even footing with the rest of college baseball. Tuition, room, board, etc. costs upwards of $100,000 at Tulane. While all of the SEC and most of the American Conference have a full slate of 34-scholarships to hand out. The Green Wave has the highest tuition rate of any school in the American, yet about one-third of the scholarships to hand out.

Troy University, a Sun Belt Conference school, is in the College World Series this week because their athletic department made a commitment to its baseball program. Troy's baseball roster is made up of 75% transfer portal players because the little school in southeastern Alabama made a monetary commitment.

In order to be competitive, the scholarship discrepancy at Tulane needs to change.

Now.

Not next year or a few years down the road.

Now.

Unless it does, Tulane baseball and its amazing legacy will fall by the wayside and become an afterthought.