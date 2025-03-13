Tulane Baseball Off to Fast Start in Non-Conference Play Despite Struggles
The Tulane Green Wave baseball team is off to a great start this season, currently sitting at 12-4.
They've managed to do so despite some early struggles from the pitching staff.
Like just about every team in the country, the Green Wave's first 20 or so games are all set to be against non-conference opponents, which gives them time to gear up for the bulk of their schedule which will all come against American Athletic Conference foes.
Much of this success has come from the bats starting the year hot, allowing for some pretty high run totals. As a team, the Tulane is slashing .277/.401/.438 and are top 40 in the country in walks drawn.
The Green Wave also boast three batters currently hitting over .320, and six hitters with an OPS north of .860.
But, Tulane has struggled a bit in the pitching department.
As a team, the Green wave are currently sitting with a 4.12 ERA, and they have allowed 12 or more runs in two of their four losses.
The road is only going to get harder for the Green Wave over the next few weeks, especially when conference play starts up. The pitching staff will need to improve if they want to win their third consecutive American Athletic Conference title.
That being said, all that really matters in the grand scheme of things are the wins and losses, and Tulane has found ways to win far more than they've lost thus far.
They have yet to drop a series on the season yet, and they have also avoided back-to-back losses.
Tulane still has four non-conference matchups to tweak some of the finer details, particularly on the mound, and if they are able to find answers in those departments, then there's no reason why they can't secure the conference three-peat.