Tulane Baseball’s Cehajic Named American Conference Pitcher of Week
The Tulane baseball team's (8-4) Trey Cehajic was named the American Conference Pitcher of the Week on Monday, March 2, the league office announced this afternoon.
Cehajic, a graduate student from Shreveport, Louisiana, had a career day in earning the 5-4 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Friday, Feb. 27. He threw 7.0 innings with one hit and no runs allowed while striking out 11. Both his innings pitched and his strikeout totals are career highs. Cehajic's seven innings are also tied for the longest outing by a Tulane starting pitcher this season along with Jack Frankel. Additionally, the seven innings thrown are also tied for the longest outing by a pitcher in the American Conference this season. Of the 11 strikeouts, nine came looking. His 11 strikeouts were the most for any pitcher in the American Conference this season. Cehajic's 11 strikeouts are also the most for a Tulane pitcher since Michael Lombardi also struck out 11 against Florida Atlantic in the first round of the 2025 American Conference Baseball Championships.
First Time for the S'porter
This is the first time that Cehajic has been honored by the conference in his career, but the third weekly conference recognition for the program this season. The team has now been recognized by the conference 13 times the last two seasons.
2026 Tulane American Conference Weekly Awards
Tanner Chun – Weekly Honor Roll – Feb. 23, 2026
Jack Frankel – Weekly Honor Roll – Feb. 23, 2026
Trey Cehajic – Pitcher of the Week – March 2, 2026
Next, Tulane plays the first of four straight road games starting on Tuesday, March 3, against Nicholls (5-8) starting at 6 p.m. in Thibodeaux. The program then makes the trip to Fort Worth, Texas to take on No. 17 (D1) / No. 21 (Coaches) TCU (6-5) for three-game set starting on Friday, March 6 at 6 p.m.
Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics
Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.