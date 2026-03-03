Tulane Baseball’s Cehajic Named American Conference Pitcher of Week

The Tulane baseball team's (8-4) Trey Cehajic was named the American Conference Pitcher of the Week on Monday, March 2, the league office announced this afternoon.

Cehajic, a graduate student from Shreveport, Louisiana, had a career day in earning the 5-4 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Friday, Feb. 27. He threw 7.0 innings with one hit and no runs allowed while striking out 11. Both his innings pitched and his strikeout totals are career highs. Cehajic's seven innings are also tied for the longest outing by a Tulane starting pitcher this season along with Jack Frankel. Additionally, the seven innings thrown are also tied for the longest outing by a pitcher in the American Conference this season. Of the 11 strikeouts, nine came looking. His 11 strikeouts were the most for any pitcher in the American Conference this season. Cehajic's 11 strikeouts are also the most for a Tulane pitcher since Michael Lombardi also struck out 11 against Florida Atlantic in the first round of the 2025 American Conference Baseball Championships.

First Time for the S'porter

This is the first time that Cehajic has been honored by the conference in his career, but the third weekly conference recognition for the program this season. The team has now been recognized by the conference 13 times the last two seasons.

2026 Tulane American Conference Weekly Awards

Tanner Chun – Weekly Honor Roll – Feb. 23, 2026

Jack Frankel – Weekly Honor Roll – Feb. 23, 2026

Trey Cehajic – Pitcher of the Week – March 2, 2026



Next, Tulane plays the first of four straight road games starting on Tuesday, March 3, against Nicholls (5-8) starting at 6 p.m. in Thibodeaux. The program then makes the trip to Fort Worth, Texas to take on No. 17 (D1) / No. 21 (Coaches) TCU (6-5) for three-game set starting on Friday, March 6 at 6 p.m.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics