Tulane Baseball Stumbles Early, Can't Catch Up in 7-3 Loss to UTSA

Another Friday night, another frustrating outing early on for the Tulane baseball team in their 7-3 defeat at the hands of league-leading UTSA. The loss drops the Green Wave to 21-22 for the season, 7-9 in American Conference play. The Roadrunners are now 28-13 on the year, and tied with UAB at the top of the American heap with an 11-5 record.

UTSA scored early and often on starting pitcher Trey Cehajic. The graduate, who has struggled most games he's started since conference play began, gave up two runs in the top of the 1st, then five more in the top of the third.

"It started on the mound, and on defense" coach Jay Uhlman explained. "Trey had nine guys at two strikes (on the batters), and (he gave up) six hits and a walk. (Defensively) we lost a ball in the sky (on a high blooper), the next (batter) doubles. That's a run."

And things didn't get much better after that, as Cehajic gave up a bunt single, a sacrifice fly, a single, a double, and a walk. Enter LuisPablo Navarro, who walks two straight to score another run, leading to five runs in the inning.

"We just said, 'Here, we don't want this. We don't want this game,'" Uhlman said frustratingly.

After the 3rd, Navarro pitched brilliantly, going a total of 4.1-innings, not giving up a hit, striking out six, along with four walks. Jacob Moore pitched the last two innings, holding the hot-hitting Roadrunners without a hit the rest of the game.

Meanwhile, Tulane outhit UTSA, 11-8 in the game, hitting the ball hard at times, often right at Roadrunner defenders. Tulane went 11-of-34 in the game, while a team that averages over .300 collectively as a team, only went 8-of-34 on the night, but the Wave could not overcome the start of the contest.

"It's the first three innings," Uhlman told us. "You can't go out there and do that and expect to win, and we hit into double plays." Three, to be exact.

The Green Wave ended a frustrating night with some outstanding pitching, giving up no hits and no runs over the last six and a third innings, and scoring three unanswered runs over the last two-thirds of the game.

Game two of the series against UTSA is set for Saturday night at 6:30. Graduate pitcher Jake Toporek will take the mound for the Green Wave. The Tulane lefty has pitched the last four game twos in weekend series, beginning with UAB, when Saturday starter Jack Frankel was declared out due to injury. Frankel has yet to return to the mound. During those 16.2-innings, Toporek has given up 20-hits, 8-runs all earned, walked five, and struck out seventeen.