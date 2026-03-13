Tulane Baseball Welcomes Creighton to Uptown

The Tulane baseball team comes back home after back-to-back road trips against Top-20 teams to entertain Creighton this weekend. Friday night's game is set for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch at Turchin Stadium. Saturday is set for 2PM, and Sunday's final of the series has been moved up to a Noon start to accommodate Creighton's travel plans.

Tough Loss Tuesday to #3 Mississippi State

The Green Wave are coming off a "close but no cigar" game against 3rd ranked Mississippi State on Tuesday, falling 11-7 to the Bulldogs in Biloxi.

"You know what, first at bat of the game was an 11-plus pitch walk against a really good arm," Tulane coach Jay Uhlman told us. "That was one thing that I thought we did a really nice job of all night was handling the real quality of their arms. They have really, really good arms. I was so proud of how we took at bats off those guys."

The Green Wave led 7-2 going into the bottom of the 7th, but the Bulldogs stormed back to take the lead by game's end.

"The fact that we were able to do that again against a highly ranked opponent, in this case number three in the country, that part, I feel good that there are things in there that were close," Uhlman continued. "Like I told the guys, getting there and close and playing that way and being in the game are one thing. Now the next step in the evolution is to get (win) a game like that."

Pitching Changes for This Weekend

The coaching staff has made some changes on the mound for this weekend. Saturday starter, Beau Sampson, has had trouble for the last three weekends. Sunday starter Jack Frankel will move up to the Saturday slot.

"Beau's going to go to the bullpen, so we'll move Frankel up into Saturday and then world-famous TBA on Sunday, and we'll see what we've got to match up with on Sundays. Placing him (Beau) in the bullpen, may help get his head back where it belongs, that's going to be contingent on his attitude. He's got to be able to embrace that change.

"He's got to roll up his sleeves and work on a few things and really get back to rhythm and confidence. That doesn't magically appear. You've got to be able to work at that, and then the opportunities that he gets out of the pen, he needs to execute the pitch and the plan."

We got to speak to the former Sunday now Saturday starter, Jack Frankel this week. We asked him about how he got Uptown, his regimen of preparation, and what he is wanting to see for his team against Creighton.

The interview can be seen on our YouTube channel. The specific link to the Frankel interview can be found here. There are dozens of other videos you can find there, including our regular coverage of Tulane Spring Football.