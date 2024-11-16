Tulane Basketball Falls Short Against Furman Despite Multiple Rally Attempts
In Tulane's second all-time match up against the Furman Paladins, the Green Wave fell short, resulting in a 1-1 all-time record against Furman after they lost, 75-67.
The defeat was the first of the season for Tulane, moving their record to 3-1.
Despite shooting better from the field than Furman percentage-wise, Tulane was unable to overcome 13 3-pointers from the Paladins. Tulane was able to connect on 42.6% of shots, while Furman was only able to shoot 37.9% from the field.
Scoring leaders from Tulane included Asher Woods with 17 points, Gregg Glenn III with 14, and Mari Jordan with 14.
Woods, a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard, also pulled down five rebounds, had three assists, and one steal in an effort to thwart Furman's perimeter attack. Glenn, also a sophomore, posted his third double-digit scoring game of the season.
Jordan and Woods led the Wave in 3-pointers, each hitting two of the four they attempted.
Tulane was unable to gain a lead in the first half. Their greatest deficit was in the first four minutes of play when it was 13-4. Runs by the Green Wave brought them within single digits on multiple occasions, but Furman was able to stay pretty consistent in their scoring output.
The first half ended with Tulane pulling within four after Tyler Ringgold, a redshirt freshman, buried a three to bring the Wave back into the conversation, 32-28.
The second half followed a similar narrative to the first, as Tulane was forced to fight multiple double-digit deficits.
The Green Wave rallied on many occasions, going on four separate runs of five points to make the game interesting, but they were unable to overtake the Paladins in the scoring department and eventually dropped this contest 75-67.
Tulane has 12 turnovers for the game as opposed to Furman's seven, creating issues aside from scoring.
The Green Wave have yet to face a team within their conference, so their conference record remains at 0-0.
They will get ready to face Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 19. Tulane will look to maintain their perfect home record (3-0) against the Wildcats, who are currently sitting at 0-3 on the season.
Tuesday will also be marked as the second overall matchup between the two teams, the first coming back in 2012. Tulane holds the single-game advantage over the Wildcats throughout their history.
This match up will be featured on ESPN+ with tipoff at 6:30 p.m. central.